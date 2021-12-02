Healthcare marketing communication specialists Onyx Health have made two new senior appointments, following a year of record income growth and international client expansion.

The Newcastle based agency has appointed Lindsay Gill as their Head of Content and Benjamin Park as Chief Storyteller to expand and enhance their client service offering.

Prior to joining Onyx Health, Lindsay worked as Science Communication Manager for the Centre for Process Innovation and Marketing Manager for aerospace technology company CAV Systems. She has expertise in content strategy development, medical and scientific communications, brand persona development, analytics and campaign measurement.

Benjamin previously worked for Newcastle-based digital marketing agency Curtis Gabriel as Senior Account Strategist, where he oversaw their North American operations, having previously worked as the Head of Section for the US transportation division. Benjamin has expertise in social media strategy and implementation, digital content writing, storytelling and creating high quality digital campaigns.

The latest top appointments come off the back of a successful year for the agency. They have more than doubled their fee incomes, increased their headcount from 13 at the start of lockdown to 26, and won international client accounts.

Onyx Health is also celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, when founder and Managing Director Karen Winterhalter returned to her native North East to set up her own agency. The team have plans to build on this year’s success to make 2022 another historic year for the agency.

Commenting on the new appointments, Executive Director Trevor Pill said, “It’s been an incredible year for the agency. We have doubled in size, despite the challenging operating conditions caused by the pandemic. Our ethos has always been that we would thrive and not just survive, and we’ve done just that.

Lindsay and Benjamin bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the team that will turbocharge the digital and strategic content services we can offer to our clients. Digital storytelling has become an increasingly important part of client work at Onyx Health; we aspire to create eye-catching content that stands out in a crowded online space. Our new additions to the team will strengthen our expertise in these areas.”