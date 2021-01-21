Healthcare marketing communications specialists Onyx Health have strengthened their growing team with five new appointments, as part of double-digit growth plans for the agency over the coming year.

The agency has grown across all parts of the business in the past year, increasing its fees incomes and winning multiple new clients.

Onyx Health has upscaled its digital offering by appointing Jenna Seed as Account Director to oversee their digital and social media communications’ strategic direction. Diversifying into digital has been key to the agency’s sustained expansion. Now more than ever digital communication solutions fill the gap created by COVID-19 with the cancellation of face-to-face meetings and conferences.

The agency has also boosted its design team with the appointments of Henryk Kitt and Rachel Alexander as Art Worker and Designer. Their content and accounts teams have also been expanded with Hannah Riley as Account Executive and Maxine Knight as a Consultant Healthcare Storyteller and Content Writer.

2020 was a positive year for the agency despite challenging operating conditions. They won four new clients at the end of 2020, ranging from international pharmaceutical and med technology companies, to university spinouts.

One of the key driving forces behind Onyx Health’s continued growth has been their PR partnership with US-based agency Jeff Winton Associates, which has involved helping their US clients to break into the European market.

This year marks Onyx Health’s 10th anniversary, when Managing Director Karen Winterhalter returned to her native North East to found the agency, having previously worked for top London agencies Weber Shandwick and Burson-Masteller as European Director and EMEA Chair.

Managing Director Karen Winterhalter said “When the COVID-19 crisis broke in March of last year, I was determined we were going to thrive and not just survive, and we’ve done exactly that. Our new appointments will be crucial to driving forward the agency’s continued growth and expansion in 2021 and strengthening our integrated multi-service offer to clients.

Our whole ethos as a business is about growing in line with our clients. The sky’s the limit as far as our future growth is concerned and we’re going to make 2021 a year to remember”.