On the back of new business wins during the COVID-19 crisis, Newcastle based healthcare marketing communications agency Onyx Health have strengthened their management team by appointing Alix Stonehouse as Account Manager.

Alix re-joins the agency where she previously worked as an Account Executive and will be actively involved in devising creative strategies, overseeing client projects and the day-to-day management of accounts.

A scientist by training, Alix has a first-class degree in Medical Sciences from Leeds University and has previously worked for some of the biggest names in the healthcare and pharmaceutical business such as Boots, the ProPharma Group and MSD.

Onyx Health have continued to grow throughout the COVID-19 disruption, winning three new clients and expanding their team by diversifying the agency’s focus into digital communication solutions. The new appointment marks the latest stage in the agency’s ambitious growth plans for the rest of the year.

Commenting on her return to Onyx Health Alix said “It’s great to be back. The team at Onyx Health are so friendly, it feels like I’ve never been away. I’m looking forward to the challenge of putting my creative skills and scientific knowhow to good use by helping clients navigate a challenging communication environment in the wake of COVID-19”.

Onyx Health Associate Director Trevor Pill added “Alix is one of the rising stars of our agency and it’s amazing to have her back as part of the team. She has a rare combination of scientific expertise and creative flair that enables her to add value to the business on many levels. As an agency, we’ve powered through the COVID-19 crisis by focussing on what makes us unique our specialist healthcare knowledge and expanding our digital communication offering.”