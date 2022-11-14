Creative healthcare marketing communications agency Onyx Health has strengthened its account management and medical writing teams with two new appointments; Rosie Thompson as an Account Manager and Modupe Ayeni as a Medical Writer. The new appointments mark the latest phase of Onyx Health’s expansion, which has seen the agency nearly triple its headcount over the last two years from twelve to thirty-five.

North East native Rosie Thompson joins the team at Onyx Health from Newcastle-based agency Curtis Gabriel, where she worked as an Account Strategist across various accounts and sectors. Prior to this, she worked for the leading national bakery chain Greggs, as a Retail Marketing Coordinator. Rosie is a graduate of Northumbria University with a BA in Journalism and English and a Master’s in Mass Communication Management.

Modupe Ayeni was born in Nigeria, and has a PhD in Cardiovascular Science from The University of Leicester, where she also studied Physiology with Pharmacology at an undergraduate level. Before making the move into agency life, Modupe worked as a PhD researcher at The University of Leicester and later taught science in Middlesbrough, part of the Outwood Academy Trust. She brings a wealth of specialist knowledge and expertise to her new role.

Commenting on the latest additions to the team, Onyx Health’s Managing Director Trevor Pill said:

“It’s been another amazing year at Onyx Health, where we’ve continued to grow and expand as a business. Our new team members will enhance our scientific and medical expertise across various disease areas and clinical specialisms and bolster the account management and client liaison services we offer as an agency.

“We have exciting plans for global growth over the next few years, driven by the development of integrated omnichannel communication campaigns. As a North East based agency, we are privileged to have such a hotbed of creative and scientific talent on our doorstep. Harnessing the power of these assets will be crucial to driving our future expansion plans.”