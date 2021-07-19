Healthcare marketing communications specialists Onyx Health have set up a new creative studio following a year of record income growth and international client expansion.

The Newcastle based agency has moved into the penthouse suite in Generator Studios, overlooking the River Tyne and the iconic Tyne Bridge. The custom-built studio includes meeting hubs, breakout areas and balcony garden.

Onyx Health has bucked the trend in the communication industry over the past 18 months, growing throughout the COVID-19 crisis and more than doubling their fee incomes. Since the start of the national lockdown, the agency’s headcount has almost doubled, with staff numbers increasing from 13 to over 25. This growth comes off the back of being recognised by The Sunday Times as a “one to watch company” in 2020.

A key driving force behind Onyx Health’s growth has been expanding its international client portfolio through its PR partnership with US-based agency Jeff Winton Associates. The agency also won several UK based clients such as County Durham diabetes specialists Pro Healthology and Cambridge based drug development company Actigen, while also helping other clients expand into Europe.

2021 is a historic year for Onyx Health, who are celebrating their 10th anniversary when MD and founder Karen Winterhalter returned to the North East to set up the agency in 2011 from her spare bedroom in County Durham. Onyx Health have been able to celebrate their anniversary in style with a new studio, record fee incomes and larger communications, design and digital teams.

Onyx Health’s Executive Director Trevor Pill said, “Our new creative studio is a landmark moment for our agency and gives us the facilities to work more collaboratively with our clients to develop communication campaigns that stand out from the competition.

With the pandemic putting healthcare in the headlines like never before, we have found our full range of creative services in ever-increasing demand.

From the outset, we saw the pandemic as an opportunity to thrive as a business, and we’ve done just that. Our PR partnership with JWA has provided us with unprecedented opportunities to go global as an agency. Newcastle is part of one of the fastest growing creative hubs outside London, we want to help put the city on the global map by extending our international client reach.”