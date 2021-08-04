Healthcare marketing communication specialists Onyx Health have made six new appointments to their rapidly expanding team since the last lockdown, following a year of record income growth and international client expansion.

The new additions to the team at Onyx Health include Senior Designer Anabel Dakin, Business and Finance Manager Beth Kerrigan, Senior Marketing Communications Project Manager Suman Kaur and Marketing Communications Project Managers Sophie Ferguson, Adrian Flanagan and Jake Dickens.

Annabel brings a wealth of creative design experience to the team, having previously worked for household names like NHS England. Beth is a qualified accountant with extensive finance experience, and Suman is a marketing expert who previously worked for North East agency Cool Blue. Sophie is a former Brand Manager for a pharmaceutical company; Adrian provided communications for the NHS, and Jake worked for international battery company Energizer.

Onyx Health’s new team members will help the agency offer a wider range of communication expertise to support its growing roster of clients.

The driving force behind the Newcastle based agency’s expansion is their PR partnership with US-based agency Jeff Winton Associates, which has involved helping their US clients to break into the European market.

Onyx Health’s Executive Director Trevor Pill said, “This has been a historic year for Onyx Health. We’ve more than doubled our fee incomes and set up a new creative studio overlooking the iconic Tyne Bridge. We’ve continued to grow as an agency throughout the COVID-19 crisis, which is a testament to our talented team members’ hard work and dedication.

Our new appointments will add greater depth and knowledge to the great work we do. Our specialist knowledge is key to driving our commercial success, and our new team members will play a pivotal role in making this happen. We’ve got ambitious plans for the coming year, so watch this space.”