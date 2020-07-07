Healthcare marketing communication specialists Onyx Health have joined forces with The Diabetes Reversal Company to help tackle the surge of diabetes across the UK. The new client win comes on the back of Onyx Health’s sustained growth during the COVID-19 downturn and will involve providing them with a range of PR and social media support.

Based on the outskirts of Surrey, The Diabetes Reversal Company is the world’s first GP led weight loss programme to reverse and reduce the effects of Type 2 diabetes.

This pioneering approach uses clinical led solutions from their team of specialist NHS doctors, dieticians, and nutritionists to help people lose weight and stay healthy long term.

With expert clinical guidance provided every step of the way, the programme involves a phased approach to reversing diabetes based on weight loss, lifestyle modification and ongoing one to one monitoring with a personal clinician.

The Diabetes Reversal Company aims to help people lose weight quickly, safely, and sustainably, and support the health service to move away from solely using medication, to focusing on more evidence-based lifestyle interventions.

Type 2 diabetes currently effects over four million people living in the UK and one in ten people aged over 40. The DRC’s diabetes weight loss programme also helps support the NHS’s long-term plan of reversing the ever-rising trend of obesity related illnesses. They are currently running a pilot programme for Type 2 diabetes reversal in multiple GP Practices across London and are excited about the forthcoming results.

Commenting on the new PR account win Managing Director Karen Winterhalter said:

“Diabetes is continuing to be one of the main public health problems we face as a nation. With cases of Type 2 diabetes set to rise to 5.5 million by 2030, we need to take swift and decisive action as a country to curb its increase. The work of The Diabetes Reversal Company will play a vital role in supporting the NHS to tackle this problem.”

Founder and Medical Director Dr Farhan Rabbani added:

“At the DRC we have a burning ambition to work with the NHS to create environments that make it easier for us and our children to stay fit for life. Our pioneering weight loss programme has already delivered proven results that our pilot exercise aims to build on. Onyx Health’s specialist knowledge of the healthcare sector will help us to expand our existing work helping people who want to lose weight and improve or reverse their Type 2 Diabetes”