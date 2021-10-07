OPPORTUNI is the only startup from the North East listed in the top 50 of prestigious list that previously identified brands including Revolut, Deliveroo, HelloFresh and Bulb

The UK’s longest running index of disruptive new startups, the Startups 100, has released its 2021 lineup and OPPORTUNI has made the list.

Run by the UK’s most established website for entrepreneurs, the Startups 100 offers a showcase of new businesses that demonstrate innovation, solid financials, economic impact, and the ability to scale. The list has previously identified brands including Revolut, Deliveroo, HelloFresh and Bulb.

OPPORTUNI is a Saas (software as a service) business that aims to transform the world of procurement, bids and tenders, enabling SME’s seeking new growth to match with and win public sector contracts. Launched just 10 days before the first UK lockdown, OPPORTUNI has experiencing substantial growth and is on track to become the first billion-dollar business in Tees Valley, despite a global pandemic – achieving over 500% growth over the last six months.

After the hugely successful launch last year, the tender ‘match-maker’ OPPORTUNI has helped businesses across the UK win over £400m+ worth of public sector contracts, and this number is rising by the day.

This year’s list has also identified an at-home care service, digital wills provider and a petcare app as being the most disruptive businesses of the past year.

Managing Editor of Startups, Richard Parris, comments: “After a particularly difficult year for businesses we are happier than ever to celebrate UK success stories. Every year the Startups 100 shows how UK businesses are responding to the issues, concerns and trends of the time. Entrepreneurs solve problems – whether that is the home care crisis being tackled by businesses like Cera and Birdie, diversity in hiring being challenged by Multiverse or the recent pet boom being capitalised on by Vet AI – you can see UK businesses innovating to meet the challenges of the time – and being very successful whilst doing it!”

Tim Ward, OPPORTUNI CEO and co-founder is delighted to be included in the top 50 within the Startups list “We are incredibly proud to be in this list and inspired by the other businesses too. It’s such an exciting time for startups – yes, the last 18 months have been difficult, but now we can embrace the momentum of progression, technological advancement and daring which is so prevalent right now.

“OPPORTUNI is determined to keep breaking down barriers for SMEs, assist them to win life-changing contracts and ultimately contribute to the economy and aid post-pandemic growth”, added Tim.

As the longest running index of its kind, the prestigious Startups 100 is industry-renowned for uncovering businesses that will go on to become major brands, and even household names. It boasts alumni companies including Revolut, eve Sleep, HelloFresh, Purplebricks, LendInvest, Deliveroo, Bulb, and many more acclaimed businesses.