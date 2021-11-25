Orchard Care Homes, one of the UK’s leading providers of specialist residential, dementia, nursing and short-term respite care, has achieved one of the care sector’s top accolades.

The organisation has three residences in Sunderland – Archers Court and Archers Park in Farringdon and Ashlea Lodge in Millfield – providing specialist residential, dementia residential, nursing and short term respite care.

Orchard took Gold in the Overall Achievement Category for Best Smaller Care Home Group in the Care Home Awards 2021 and featured amongst the winners that were announced at the awards ceremony earlier this week at the National Conference Centre in Solihull.

The Care Home Awards are an annual benchmark of excellence and innovation for care home management, operations and delivery, celebrating the business of owning and running care homes in the UK.

The awards submission centred on how the group has revolutionised the way care is delivered in its services, improved the experience of new and existing staff, residents, their loved ones, and galvanised Orchard’s relationship with their Local Authority Partners.

Orchard Care Homes runs a portfolio of homes for the elderly in the north of England and the Midlands. The services span residential, nursing, dementia, and respite care. Over the past 15 years, the company has become a highly respected provider of quality specialist care on a long- or short-term basis, in welcoming and homely surroundings.

Hayden Knight, CEO at Orchard, was delighted to receive the award, saying “Quality of care and invigorating best practice is at the forefront of Orchard Care Homes’ strategy. This is a huge honour and is credit to our fantastic team of staff who work tirelessly to provide the highest level of care to our residents.”