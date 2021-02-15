Orchard Care Homes, a leading provider of senior living in the UK, with care homes in the North of England and the Midlands, has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Mark Pridmore as Director of Business Development and Marketing.

Mark joins Orchard with 20 years’ experience in new business sales, senior management and healthcare sector marketing awareness which has enabled him to build a network of senior stakeholders within the care sector.

His career in the care industry stems back to a time when his own grandparents were in care. From that point, he decided he would do all he could to help people in similar situations, who live and call these care homes, their home, to have the best possible care available.

On his appointment, Mark commented, “I’m excited to be joining Orchard Care Homes to help drive the company’s growth and market share. The organisation has a strong reputation for being a great provider of care and one that puts its residents at the heart of everything we do.

Couple this with its strong senior management and operations teams, I am thrilled to be joining Orchard.”

Hayden Knight, CEO at Orchard Care Homes, commented “Mark is a highly skilled and passionate individual and I’m delighted to have him onboard. I am confident that he will be a valuable addition to our senior leadership team and he will uphold our reputation for providing the highest quality of care to every resident.”

Quality of care and invigorating best practice is at the forefront of Orchard Care Homes’ strategy and this latest CQC rating is testament to the group’s impressive record to provide the highest quality of care to its residents, with 92% of its homes now rated ‘Good’ and a 5* Food and Hygiene rating across all of Orchard Care Homes services.