Gold standard education and care specialist Outcomes First Group has been named one of the top super large employers in the national Great Place to Work Awards – an accolade awarded to companies with 1000+ employees who achieve a Trust Index Score1 of over 65%. This is in addition to being officially recognised last year as Great Place to Work certified™ Nov 2020 – Nov 2021 for the second year running.

In 2020 employees were invited to take part in the Great Place to Work nationwide survey of workplace cultures and people practices and give their opinion on what it is like to work for the Group. The Group – which met and exceeded the score required to be considered for this recognition – has been defined as a ‘great workplace’ by the level of trust that colleagues place in line managers and leaders, the level of pride people have in their jobs, and the level of collaboration, team work and camaraderie.

In particular:

95% agreed people are treated fairly regardless of their race

92% agreed people are treated fairly regardless of their gender

88% said their work has special meaning and that it is not “just a job”

87% agreed that when they joined the company, they were made to feel welcome.

Commenting on the award, David Leatherbarrow, Chief Executive Officer, Outcomes First Group, said, “We are extremely proud to have received this national recognition. It truly is testament to our company culture. The best part about this award is that it is entirely driven by our employees’ opinion – my thanks goes out to our wonderful team.”

Outcomes First Group is passionate about employing dedicated caring individuals and is always looking for new people to join its exemplary team – in education, care, clinical professional support, support services and administration – all of whom play a vital part in the success of the Group. To learn more about Outcomes First Group or to apply to join the team please visit www.outcomesfirstgroup.co.uk/join-our-family.