Specialist technical staffing business Precision People has launched a new outplacement service to support HR teams managing redundancy programmes.

myjob.coach is an online platform, which enables businesses and their HR teams to support staff being made redundant with access to a range of services and information that will assist them in securing new jobs.

Also with the capability to support individual employees dealing with redundancy, myjobs.coach offers workshops, resources and coaching designed to help businesses and their workforce through the process.

Through its Outplacement Programme, the platform delivers online group workshops, which help staff gain the skills they need to find a new role including perfecting their CV and tips to improve their chance of getting a job offer.

An e-learning resource enables staff to access a wide range of job search tools and information 24-hours-a-day with video-based training and self-managed learning tools. In addition, myjobs.coach provides tailored support to each employee with one-to-one personal video coaching sessions.

The new platform has been developed by Precision People as it expands its services to clients beyond its core recruitment capabilities.

The Leicester-based business provides recruitment services in the areas of engineering, technical, consultancy and sales, alongside executive search and has been operating in sectors including aerospace, automotive and construction.

The business has also recently appointed experienced corporate finance specialist, Carl Swansbury as its new Non-Executive Director to support its continued growth and expansion. Carl, who is Head of Corporate Finance and Partner at Newcastle-based Ryecroft Glenton, is highly experienced in the human capital sector having advised on multiple acquisitions and disposals in industry.

Phil Walker, Director of Precision People, said: “Businesses and HR teams, no matter what their size, will find managing the expected wave of redundancies due across the country a real challenge. myjobs.coach offers a range of support that will help businesses manage the outplacement process in a supportive way.

“Redundancy is a difficult situation for both employer and employee and having the ability to provide a programme of services that will assist with individuals’ future employment prospects will be welcomed by many businesses that regretfully have to reduce their headcount.”

Carl Swansbury, Partner and Head of Corporate Finance at RG Corporate Finance, said: “I am proud to be supporting the growth ambitions of Precision People and its strategy to expand its services beyond recruitment, and in particular to support people and businesses dealing with redundancies. This is a challenging time for many businesses and having outsourced expertise and resources available will help make the process more manageable.”