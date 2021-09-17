A secondary school in Sunderland is opening its doors to Year 5 and 6 pupils, and their families, across Sunderland and beyond.

On Tuesday 21 September, St Aidan’s Catholic Academy, an all-boys school that is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, will host an open day to show those approaching secondary school age what St Aidan’s has to offer. Parents can visit the school to observe lessons, receive a tour of the school and get the opportunity to speak to teachers, other pupils and ask questions they may have.

Glenn Sanderson, headteacher at St Aidan’s, said: “We’re so excited about this open day as it’s the first one we’ve been able to organise since Covid.

“In a sign that things are hopefully getting back to normal, we’re looking forward to meeting prospective families, showing them our wonderful school and facilities and getting a chance to discuss what they’re looking for in a school and how St Aidan’s would be a good fit for their child, where they’ll be happy, settled and achieve.”

“We’ve continued to show our resilience and unity as a whole school community during the toughest of times and now we want to provide a glimpse of life at our school to those families making a very important choice not only for their child’s secondary education but for their journey and how that continues beyond 16.”

On the day, parents can visit the school between 9.45am and 11.30am and 1.50pm and 2.50pm to see teaching in action, speak to staff and find out why St Aidan’s is the right choice for their child.

At 6pm, the school will welcome Year 5 and 6 pupils and their parents to a short presentation followed by a chance to visit the different departments across the school including the core subjects as well as P.E, art, design technology, ICT and music.

Alex Hope, a Year 7 pupil at St Aidan’s, said: “I picked St Aidan’s because of how good the school is at helping people achieve their goals.

“I’m really enjoying my first few weeks because of the variety in everything you do. I like how much choice there is for after school clubs too and I am also meeting lots of new people and making new friends which is great.”

To find out more about the open day, please contact the school, 0191 5200333 and ask to speak with Mrs Hogg about the school’s plans.