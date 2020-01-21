Nuffield Health Tees Hospital in Stockton has strengthened its senior management team with two strategic appointments.

Steve Sharp has been appointed as hospital director and Clare Smith as financial manager. The duo brings over 20 years of healthcare and financial expertise to the team.

Harrogate-based Steve, 40, who grew up in Stockton, previously worked at Nuffield Health Leeds Hospital as financial and commercial director and at Nuffield Health Exeter Hospital as financial manager. Prior to this he worked as a chartered accountant in several sectors including health and professional services.

Steve brings extensive knowledge to the role and will be in charge of planning, development, strategy and the day-to-day running of the hospital.

Nuffield Health Tees Hospital currently holds the highest Care Quality Commission (CQC) rating of Outstanding and Steve intends to maintain this standard going forward.

Steve said: “This role is the perfect fit for me; I’ve been involved in the general management side of hospitals for some time now and was keen to take the next step.

“I’m very proud of Tees hospital’s excellent CQC rating and I see it as my responsibility to ensure we maintain this quality standard whilst implementing new ideas and processes and coordinating activities and services with our other hospitals across the country.”

Alongside Steve, Clare Smith from Durham, brings wide-ranging experience in finance to the management team. Clare, a chartered accountant, has worked in various senior financial roles for companies including KPMG and Sage. Prior to joining Nuffield Health, Clare was working independently for clients in the primary care sector.

Clare said: “I’m delighted to join Nuffield Health Tees Hospital. I enjoyed working within the primary care sector previously and know this role is an excellent fit for me.

“Everyone at the hospital is welcoming and supportive of my ideas. I’m looking forward to bringing my approach, planning and analysis methods to the role and supporting the hospital in delivering important services to patients across Teesside and North Yorkshire.”

Nuffield Health is the UK’s largest healthcare charity. It currently runs 31 hospitals and 112 fitness clubs and diagnostic facilities located across the country to provide a cohesive approach to physical health and wellbeing.

Nuffield Health Tees Hospital has been providing healthcare to patients from Stockton-on-Tees, Darlington, Middlesbrough and the surrounding areas since 1981 with specialist areas of treatment including cosmetic surgery, spinal surgery, vascular surgery, eye care and orthopaedics.

