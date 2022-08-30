North East-based Recovery4Life, a multi-award-winning specialist Occupational Health provider has enjoyed rapid growth since its inception five years ago, and has announced a growth in turnover of over 4,470 per cent during that time.

The company has consistently more than doubled its turnover and profit year-on-year, more than quadrupling its team in the last year alone and with plans to add a further ten roles to the business in the coming year.

Alex Devitt, Chief Operating Officer at Recovery4Life said: “Over the last five years we have become recognised as an award-winning specialist healthcare provider, trusted by employers and employees across a range of sectors. Nearly all our work comes via referral and very few companies offer the range of specialist treatment options that we do – from complex mental needs to home detoxes from alcohol or drugs.

“Over the past year we have been able to develop a full occupational health service, which through only word of mouth has been very popular. It’s an exciting time for us because we are now reaching a point in our development where we are ready to scale. We have proved that our approach works, and we are now looking at funding and investment options.”

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, demand for Recovery4Life’s services grew exponentially as employers sought testing facilities but also required support with occupational health to help their people recover and return to work, with additional challenges being raised by Long Covid.

During this time, the company set up the 20-20 Fund. Following the appointment of Dr Nikhil Premchand, an expert in infectious diseases, Recovery4Life built a full risk management system named passport2work in order to help businesses achieve operational continuity and opted to donate profits from Covid testing to local charities and organisations that were struggling.

As a result, over £16,000 worth of PPE, hand sanitizer, additional Covid tests and cash donations were given to organisations who look after some of the community’s most vulnerable people.

Alex continued: “The idea of profiting from the situation didn’t sit right with us. We were glad to be in a position to support our customers through an unprecedented time, but it was important to us that we put profits from doing so back into the effort to help others. The 20-20 Fund was a way of doing just that.”

The company won NEPIC’s Business Award for Innovation and the North East England Chamber of Commerce award for Business Diversification and response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and has started to build an exporting profile, including COVID-19 tests to the Multinational Peace Keeping force in the Sinai desert.

Recovery4Life is now moving ahead with its plans to open offices with trusted partners across the water in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. At the heart of the rust belt many are affected by the opioid crisis and with the lack of an NHS equivalent, the company believes its services could be of great value and sorely needed.

For more information see https://www.recovery4life.co.uk/ or call 03333 448 288.