Compare the Market reveals the holiday destinations where it is and isn’t safe to consume tap water

Over a third (35%) of Brits have fallen ill abroad due to consuming tap water, with one in 12 (8%) being hospitalised because of it 1

One in four Brits (25%) are unaware that using tap water to brush your teeth and drinking tap water (10%) can make you ill

With just over a third (31%) of Brits saying that after two years of pandemic disruption they want to travel overseas2. Compare the Market reveals where it is and isn’t safe to consume tap water, based on the top 203 countries visited most by Brits.

According to the research over a third (35%) of Brits have fallen ill after consuming tap water abroad, and one in 12 (8%) have been hospitalised because of it. To see the full research and tips on staying safe while eating and drinking abroad, please visit: https://www.comparethemarket.com/travel-insurance/content/tap-water-index/

The five countries where Brits have fallen ill after consuming tap water

Spain takes the top spot for Brits falling ill due to consuming tap water, with France in third place. Tap water is generally considered safe in Spain and France, but travellers should be cautious if visiting rural areas. India, where it’s not safe to consume tap water, takes the second spot, while Turkey is fourth and is another location where you shouldn’t drink tap water.

Top countries where Brits have fallen ill due to tap water consumption:

Rank Country % of Brits who have fallen ill due to consuming tap water 1 Spain 20% 2 India 12% 3 France 11% 4 Turkey 10% 5 Cyprus 9%

Cyprus rounds off the top five. It’s another place where you should avoid tap water but one in eight (12%) believe it’s safe to drink while on their Cypriot adventure.

One in 10 Brits are unaware that drinking tap water can make them ill

One in 10 Brits (10%) don’t know that drinking tap water can make them ill. A quarter (25%) also aren’t aware that brushing their teeth with tap water, eating food, such as salad, washed in tap water (24%), and having ice cubes in their drinks (20%) can potentially make them ill too.

Commenting on the research, Alex Hasty, director at Compare the Market, says:

“With many of us planning an overseas getaway, it’s important to have the right level of travel insurance in case you become ill and need medical treatment.

“Having the right policy will give you peace of mind that you’re protected if you get sick, so you can enjoy your trip without additional worries.”

