Successful Launch For Banks Homes’ First Large-Scale Residential Development

Visitors to Banks Homes' Cathedral Meadows launch event

The dedicated housebuilding arm of North East employer the Banks Group has welcomed dozens of guests to the formal launch of its first large-scale residential development.

Banks Homes is building 150 high specification new homes at its Cathedral Meadows development on Station Road in West Rainton, which will include 120 detached, three-to-five bedroomed family homes, as well as a further allocation of 30 affordable properties.

Visitors to the launch event, which was held at Durham’s Ramside Hall Hotel, were welcomed with a performance by the West Rainton Primary School steel band before going on to view the range of sustainable house designs that have been created for Cathedral Meadows

The first property reservations were completed by local homebuyers at the launch event, with the Banks Homes team and sales agent Urban BASE now following up on further expressions of interest for specific plots.

Work at Cathedral Meadows is well under way, with its show home set to be ready to welcome visitors before the end of the year and the first occupants scheduled to be moving in in 2025.

Aisling Ramshaw, head of sales and marketing at Banks Homes, says: “Banks Homes is focused on creating sustainable, contemporary living spaces in desirable locations that enrich our customers’ lives and we couldn’t have wished for a better reaction to this concept from visitors to our Cathedral Meadows launch event.

“We got so much fantastic feedback on the quality of our designs, the high specification to which our homes are being built and the style that we offer as standard, and to have secured our first reservations at the event is hugely encouraging.”

Each Cathedral Meadows property will feature an advanced Hive heating system, an Omega kitchen, Porcelanosa bathrooms, a Ring video doorbell, a full range of kitchen appliances and a fully-turfed garden.

The development will also include a new play area, new landscaped areas and new areas of public open space.

Aisling Ramshaw continues: “Launching Cathedral Meadows, and showing how we’re creating a distinctive, desirable place for people to live, is a real landmark moment for Banks Homes.

“We’re proud to be building our first large-scale development in our home county and to be maintaining the Banks Group’s longstanding ‘development with care’ ethos and community commitment as part of this work.”

For further information on Banks Homes’ Cathedral Meadows development, please visit www.bankshomes.co.uk/development/cathedral-meadows-development/