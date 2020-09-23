Leading luxury UK holiday provider, Park Leisure, has appointed a new chief executive officer to its board, amid news of the company’s recent impressive sales growth.

Richard Bates joins Park Leisure with 30 years of industry experience, including 16 years at Haven Holidays, and previously holding the managing director role at both Butlins and Warner Leisure holidays.

Richard joins at a crucial time for the company, following a challenging start to the year due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The staycation industry has recently bounced back, however, with Park Leisure achieving a 47% increase in the sale of caravans and lodges, for customers looking for a permanent all year-round holiday home, as well as a 74% increase in short break holidaymaker bookings across its eleven luxury holiday parks.

At a time of uncertainty regarding international travel, Park Leisure’s spacious UK holiday parks, with self-contained accommodation and social distancing measures in place, offer families the opportunity to purchase a holiday home that you can access all year around whilst feeling safe and secure.

Commenting on Richard’s appointment, Andrew Bracey, chairman at Park Leisure, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to attract a CEO of Richard’s calibre to Park Leisure. He has a wealth of experience in the sector and I look forward to working with him as we take Park Leisure to the next stage of its development.”

Richard Bates, CEO, commented: “I am very pleased to be joining Park Leisure at this exciting time. The business has a unique five-star business model and is recovering well following the restrictions, offering families a true sense of safety and security in uncertain times for travel. I look forward to working with the team to complete this recovery and further develop the huge potential in the business, to the benefit of all our stakeholders.”

With predictions of continued industry growth through the autumn and winter months, Park Leisure’s pet-friendly countryside and coastal sites across the UK, which are open all year round, are heading towards full capacity in September. October – December bookings are also filling quickly, with families looking for half term and Christmas getaways.

The company also reports a 47% increase in sales of its luxury caravans since June 2020, suggesting that an increasing number of people are ready to invest in holiday home ownership amid the uncertainty of the current travel climate.

Commenting on the increase in caravan sales, Christian Tyldesley, sales director at Park Leisure, said: “We’re delighted to see more and more customers investing in a lifetime of holidays with their very own holiday home on park. Having seen a 47% increase in caravan sales, we’re extremely optimistic that this growth will continue, as more people look towards booking the perfect UK holiday for their families.”

To find out more about Park Leisure, please visit https://www.parkleisure.co.uk/