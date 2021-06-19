Motorists can now redeem ’Perx’ to pay for parking using the RingGo app, extending the places consumers can now park for free.

ParkingPerx is launching its new integration with RingGo, the UK’s leading cashless parking provider, on Wednesday 16th June, allowing users to park in even more places in Sunderland for free.

With the exclusive arrangement, motorists can earn ‘Perx’ by spending in participating businesses, including shops, cinemas, salons, cafes and restaurants, and then use those ‘Perx’ to pay for parking via the RingGo app that same day, or save them for a later date.

ParkingPerx, created by Chris Reed, founder of ProxiSmart, and backed by Dragons’ Den dragon Jenny Campbell, is a loyalty solution that is designed to help address footfall challenges on local high streets. To help local businesses increase sales, the scheme is designed to incentivise a return to parking and shopping in town and city centres, encouraging and rewarding motorists who spend in their local area.

Chris Reed, Founder, ProxiSmart, said: “I designed ParkingPerx to help reinvigorate the high street. The cost of parking is one of the main barriers to high street trade and so ParkingPerx solves this challenge by linking spending on the high street to free parking. The collaboration with RingGo makes this even easier. You don’t have to remember coupons or sign up for another website, it is a simple process to use the ParkingPerx rewards you have earned to pay for your parking via the RingGo App.

“We’ve always encouraged a collaborative approach from all key stakeholders in a city centre such as local authorities, BIDs and merchants to give the high street the best chance of survival, and we’re so pleased that RingGo are now a key part of this too.”

Peter O’ Driscoll, Managing Director, RingGo, said: “At RingGo, we care deeply about keeping high streets vibrant and busy, especially after a year that has hit many of them hard. Our work with local councils is reinforcing the wider desire to reinvigorate local business, so working with ParkingPerx gives us another avenue to help. Together we are helping people clearly see a way back to something that feels normal – visiting the local high street. Through a connected and convenient digital solution, you can park, shop, eat and enjoy and support your local shops, cafes and restaurants, all while being rewarded for it.”

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive at Sunderland BID, said: “Having worked with Chris from the very beginning of his ParkingPerx journey, it’s absolutely fantastic to see it expanding within the first six months of launch to include even more parking locations in Sunderland. We need to make it as easy as possible for people to enjoy our city centre, and this is another step in the right direction.”