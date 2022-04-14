PARMIGIANO REGGIANO LAUNCHES TV ADVERT WITH CELEBRITY BRAND AMBASSADOR GENNARO CONTALDO

The television advert featuring celebrity chef, Gennaro Contaldo, is being broadcast across ITV, Channel 4, and Sky services.

The Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium (Consorzio del Formaggio Parmigiano Reggiano) has launched its first ever television advertising campaign in the United Kingdom, featuring celebrity chef, Gennaro Contaldo. The TV advert is currently being broadcast across ITV, Channel 4, and Sky channels until the 1st of May.

The advert is a natural next step in the longstanding partnership between Gennaro Contaldo and Parmigiano Reggiano, which has seen the celebrity chef travel to Parmigiano Reggiano’s area of origin for a short documentary film on its production and develop several seasonal recipe videos. Now, taking inspiration from the beauty, style, and serenity of the Italian way of life, this advert aims to inspire British viewers to slow down and enjoy every moment with the taste of Parmigiano Reggiano. Elaborating on the cheese’s traditional, all-natural production methods, the advert aims to spread the message that Parmigiano Reggiano is the one and only Parmesan cheese, despite many imitations in the UK market. It is an authentic product that has been naturally crafted for nearly 1,000 years, making it a quality cheese for everyone to eat.

Watch the TV advert featuring Gennaro Contaldo here

When asked about his role as Parmigiano Reggiano’s UK brand ambassador, Gennaro Contaldo noted:

“I am thrilled to have been representing Parmigiano Reggiano for several years now, as those who have followed me for a while will know that Parmesan has always been a staple in my kitchen – and there’s no substitute for the real thing! I hope our advert will make people dream of Italy and provide them with some cooking inspiration”.

Launched on 11th April 2022, the 20-second television advert was directed by George Foote and created by Chop House Films, a production agency that has worked closely with an array of well-known food brands and chefs, including both Gennaro Contaldo, and his protégé, Jamie Oliver.

Ahead of its launch, Nicola Bertinelli, President of the Consortium, commented:

“We are incredibly excited to be launching our first television campaign in the United Kingdom, with none other than one of the UK’s favourite Italian chefs, Gennaro Contaldo. Our aim is to celebrate the unique and inimitable qualities of the only Parmesan. From its PDO certification, all-natural production and ingredients, and thorough quality-check process, it is a one-of-a-kind cheese that can be used in so many different dishes.”