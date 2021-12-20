Leading shipping container business the Parsons Containers Group has received a customer award from longstanding business partner, Austrian container manufacturer Containex, to mark 20 years of doing business. Christoph Höellerer, Containex‘s Deputy Sales Director for the UK and Ireland visited Parsons‘ headquarters in Sedgefield, County Durham earlier this month to present CEO Ean Parsons with a large plaque to commemorate the milestone.

Parsons Containers was founded in 2000 and its operations include trading and converting shipping containers as well as container self-storage under the brand ‘U Hold The Key’. Company founder Ean Parsons made his first Containex purchase in 2001 and two decades later, Parsons has purchased in excess of 5000 containers to support its business operations.

Over the past 20 years Containex has supplied Parsons with a wide range of products ranging from standard 20ft containers to 6ft mini containers and specialist products to support the expansion of the company’s container sales and self-storage operations. With an annual turnover of over £6m, Parsons has grown to become one of the UK’s leading suppliers of shipping containers and one of the largest self-storage companies which now hosts around 1,500 stores on 12 sites throughout the North East and in Lincolnshire.

Headquartered in Wiener Neudorf near Vienna, Containex is a leading supplier of containers and mobile space systems in the containers trade boasting over 40 years’ experience. The business has over 250 depots across Europe employing 307 people and has demonstrated a commitment to innovative manufacturing processes and sustainable practices which save more than 50,000 tonnes of CO 2 per year compared to European standard products.

Ean Parsons comments: “Over the past two decades Containex has been a much valued and reliable business partner to Parsons Containers, providing excellent customer service and supplying great quality products that meet the growing demands of our expansive customer base. Their commitment to innovation and sustainable business practices perfectly align with our own values and this, along with their ever-increasing product range, underpins the continued success of our partnership.

“I was delighted to welcome Christoph to Parsons HQ and to receive the plaque to commemorate the 20 year partnership. I look forward to continuing this mutually beneficial relationship as we further expand the U Hold The Key business with additional containers and new site openings, including through our franchise programme, in 2022 and beyond.”

