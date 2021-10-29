A Teesside-based utilities group has partnered with a data management platform to develop a range of solutions for water retailers.

The Everflow Group, which comprises water retailer Everflow Water and software developer Everflow Tech, is working with Connexica Ltd, the developers of the market-leading CXAIR data management and analytics platform, on a range of innovative technology.

The proposed developments will combine Everflow’s understanding of the needs of the water retail market with the power of Connexica’s CXAIR technology to create products that could revolutionise the market.

Paul Williams, chief technology officer at Everflow, said: “This partnership is a very exciting step for us – our technology reduces a water retail company‘s cost to serve, in terms of automating the quoting and billing processes and thus improving the service for end customers.

“Working with Connexica will give us the additional tools and expertise we need to extend our software and deliver user-accessible, data-driven solutions which will have a huge impact within the water market.”

Gary Luke, managing director at Connexica, added: “We’re thrilled to be able to announce our partnership with Everflow.

“Their deep understanding of the water retail market, its current needs, and the barriers it must overcome if it is to continue to thrive, combined with our CXAIR technology and analytics expertise, make for a powerful combination which we strongly believe can deliver some game-changing benefits.”

Initial areas of focus have been identified as the development of a suite of new financial management and planning tools, which will help businesses to deliver regular reporting activities with increased levels of efficiency, accuracy, and reliability, and to build complex revenue assurance and forecasting models to provide the insights necessary for an evidence-based approach to decision making and forward planning.

Everflow Water was launched in 2015, after Josh saw a gap in the market for an ethical water retailer which could utilise technology to operate efficiently, and it opened its Nuneaton office in 2019. Everflow Tech was created as a standalone business in 2018 as a retail sales, billing and customer management platform.

Earlier this year, the was named the third fastest growing company in Europe in the Financial Times’ FT1000 list.

Connexica is a UK based software company specialising in the development of search-powered data management and analytics solutions

