A PARTY was held at a Teesside care home to celebrate the hard work of staff following their latest inspection by industry watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Staff and residents at Briarwood Care Home, on Normanby Road, Eston, Middlesbrough, enjoyed the mini-celebration with individual buns and a specially made cake emblazoned with “Team Briarwood. Well done.”

Each staff member also received a mini bottle of prosecco in recognition of their hard work in achieving a “Good” rating from the CQC.

Inspectors made an unannounced visit to Briarwood Care Home earlier this year, when they spoke with residents, relatives, and staff members, as well as reviewed care records.

The care home received a “Good” in all four areas of the inspection report – safety, effectiveness, responsiveness, and leadership.

Inspectors noted: “People and their relatives spoke positively about the caring, friendly nature of the service. There was a new manager in post and we received positive feedback about the improvements made to the service.

“Staff worked well as a team and with other health professionals where additional support was required. People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests; the policies and systems in the service supported this practice.

“People and their relatives told us they felt staff helped to keep them safe. A relative said, “He is very safe, staff are very nice to him.”

“People and their relatives provided very positive feedback about staff support. One relative said, “They have enough staff, they have a new manager. Staff are very friendly. My husband now has a designated carer.””

The report quoted the home manager, Louise Clements, who said: “All staff take time out from duties to spend quality time with the residents, engaging in an activity of the person’s choosing. This has had a positive impact, especially on the residents who choose to spend time in their room and do not always socialise.”

Louise added: “We are absolutely delighted with our latest CQC inspection report.

“The report reflects the hard work and dedication of our staff, ensuring our residents have a safe, caring, comfortable and enjoyable place to live.

“It was lovely for Hill Care to recognise all of the hard work staff have put in during what has been a very difficult 18 months for everyone. Staff and residents all enjoyed the celebration and the delicious cakes.”