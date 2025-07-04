Alpine A290 Rallye revealed as a high-performance EV ready for customer competition

Alpine A290 Rallye marks the brand’s first ever 100% electric competition car

Modifications include a ZF limited slip diff, upgraded running gear and suspension and – of course – a hydraulic handbrake

Global dynamic debut will be at Goodwood Festival of Speed (10-13 July)

First competitive event will run in 2025, with competitors supported in a dedicated Alpine paddock featuring on-event charging infrastructure

Priced from €59,990, excluding VAT

The Alpine A290 Rallye, the first-ever electric Alpine designed for customer competition, will be displayed at the Rallye Rouergue Rodez Aveyron Occitanie this weekend (3–5 July 2025). It has been developed by the firm’s Viry-Châtillon-based teams, and will be assembled in the competition workshop at the Manufacture Alpine Dieppe Jean Rédélé factory.

An authentic gateway to electric competition and designed in line with the latest rally regulations, the A290 Rallye has been developed with the competition genes that Jean Rédélé gave Alpine when he created the brand, with the goal of showcasing its versatility across a wide range of formats, from one-make events through to open competition.

The first chance for customers to compete will be in a single-rally challenge that will be organised in France this year. High-level technical and sporting support will be offered to competitors, with specific prizes for top crews set to be announced. At all dedicated events, an Alpine-themed section of the paddock will be made available, with specific recharging infrastructure. Depending on the location, this will use a variety of environmentally-friendly energy supply technologies.

The A290 Rallye can also compete independently in local competitions.

A comprehensive racing preparation

Developments of the Alpine A290 Rallye are focused on crew safety; it has a welded roll cage and Sabelt bucket seats, both of which comply with the latest FIA regulations.

The electric motor’s 220hp and 300Nm are transmitted to the front axle with the help of a ZF limited-slip differential, delivering first-rate performance. As a consequence, both the gearbox and the electronic management system have been updated. The A290 Rallye is equipped with the latest electrical monitoring systems to ensure the optimal use of its EV technology.

Like the best rally cars currently competing, braking is provided at the front by 6-piston monoblock callipers and 350mm discs. At the rear, single-piston callipers work on 280mm discs, all with Alpine Racing’s specific race-type ABS control. Lastly, the integration of a hydraulic handbrake completes the development of the braking system.

The A290 Rallye is based on the excellent chassis of the standard A290, with running gear adapted by Alpine Racing to the racing world. It features a specific suspension system fitted with ALP Racing Suspension shock absorbers. The special 8×18-inch EVO Corse wheels are shod with Michelin Pilot Sport A tyres.

Lastly, because noise is an integral part of the experience for both the public and rally drivers, a new innovative system will enable the A290 Rallye to emit a sound that correlates with the vehicle’s speed and throttle position.

The price of the Alpine A290 Rallye is set at €59,990, excluding VAT, for the complete, assembled, and painted car.

The Alpine A290 Rallye already has a busy schedule ahead of it in the coming months. Fresh from its unveiling, it will make its dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed (10-13 July) and will be at the Rallye Mont-Blanc Morzine (4-6 September).

ALPINE A290 Rallye Data sheet MODEL A290 Rallye MOTOR Maximum power 220 hp (160 kW) Maximum torque 300 Nm Battery capacity 52 kWh (400 V DC) TRANSMISSION Type of transmission Specific reduction gearbox with ZF-type self-locking differential with limited slip CHASSIS Chassis Alpine A290 with FIA roll cage Front/rear axles McPherson/multi-link rear suspension Suspension ALP Racing Suspension shock absorbers Brakes Front monoblock 6-piston callipers, rear single-piston callipers, hydraulic handbrake Front brake disc diameter 350 mm Rear brake disc diameter 280 mm Tyres / Wheels Michelin Pilot Sport A – 18’’, EVO Corse 8 x 18” wheels WEIGHT Mass Compliant with current sporting regulations DIMENSIONS Length overall (mm) 3,997 Width with/without rear-view mirror (mm) 2,020 / 1,823 Height (mm) 1,502 Wheelbase (mm) 2,534 Front and rear tracks 1,576