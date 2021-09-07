Renting out a motorhome or campervan with PaulCamper this October half term couldn’t be easier

Range of campers still available for October half term starting from £85 a night sleeping four

October half term is just around the corner, and whilst some staycation availability is limited or prices have significantly increased, PaulCamper Europe’s largest online platform for campervan and motorhome sharing, still has some fun, cool, quirky and affordable options available for rental starting from £85 a night sleeping four.

The Colonel – pick up in Banbury – from £85 a night sleeping 4

This VWT25 has all you could wish for from a retro VW campervan experience including a cool interior with loads of space and a map for the floor.

https://paulcamper.co.uk/rent-campervan/banbury/the-colonel-43406/

Honeybee – pick up in Lancaster – from £90 a night sleeping 4

Honeybee is a luxury modern VW T6 Campervan called ‘Honeybee’ after its sunny yellow-gloss retro interior. She has a spacious lounge with yellow furnishings making her happy, bright and cheerful especially with all the 9-LED lights on. She has everything you need for a fun filled family getaway this October half term with fully-equipped kitchen, pop-top roof, awning and heater/cooler, making her very spacious.

https://paulcamper.co.uk/rent-campervan/lancaster/honeybee-45927/

Colin – pick up in Telford – from £109 a night sleeping 5

This VW T5 Transporter conversion boasts a fantastic orange exterior and an equally cool interior. You certainly won’t be missed in Colin!

https://paulcamper.co.uk/rent-campervan/telford/colin-45463/

Big Al – pick up in Berkhamsted – from £120 a night sleeping 4

Big Al is a fully capable off grid adventure van, with highly efficient solar system to take you off grid for days. It has everything you could need for the half term week including a gas hob, fridge, onboard built-in toilet and wash cubicle with basin. The fold down double in conjunction with front seat swivel, creates a great communal area for eating, playing games.

https://paulcamper.co.uk/rent-campervan/berkhamsted/big-al-43990/

The Wanderer – pick up in Bolton – from £120 a night sleeping 6

The Wanderer is a 6-berth motorhome with rear lounge, dining area and a separate toilet/sink/shower room. The rear lounge converts into a large bed for 2 adults, as does the dining area and the over cabin bed also sleeps 2. It provides a great den like atmosphere for children. An oven, hob and fridge are also included. An external awning ensures that the camping experience isn’t curtailed by rainy weather. An electric step into and out of the motorhome also provides easy access.

https://paulcamper.co.uk/rent-campervan/bolton/the-wanderer-47486/

Gertie – pick up in Chichester – £120 a night sleeping 4

Gertie is a beautiful camper to take on any adventure. She is equipped with a gas 2 ring stove and a sink with and electric freshwater pump and waste water tank for washing up. The rear bench seats fold down to make a very comfortable double bed and the pop-up roof has ample space for two more, making Gertie and ideal family adventure van.

https://paulcamper.co.uk/rent-campervan/chichester/gertie-45970/

Maggie – pick up in Knutsford – from £135 a night sleeping 4

Maggie is a coach built low profile Adria Izola with upgraded air suspension on a Renault Master chassis. She has USB charging ports, solar panels to go off grid and an upgraded rear camera. Not only that but you will find her really spacious and light. She has a fixed double bed at the rear with a memory foam mattress. Next to the bed is a wardrobe for hanging your clothes and many storage cupboards too. Maggie also boasts a separate shower from the toilet. Outside there are 2 stored gas bottles, again for allowing you to wild camp off grid, and a gas BBQ point with Weber BBQ. Maggie is the perfect partner for a half term family getaway!

https://paulcamper.co.uk/rent-campervan/knutsford/maggie-44069/

Skye – pick up in Henley-on-Thames – £145 a night sleeping 4

Skye is a beautiful Brazilian built VW T2 Bay window campervan. Brought over to the UK and fitted with a modern campervan interior and converted to right-hand-drive, she retains the vintage driving feel with high up seating position and lack of power steering making her fun to drive.

https://paulcamper.co.uk/rent-campervan/henley-on-thames/skye-38542/

Beautifulescape – pick up in London – from £165 a night sleeping 5

Beautifulescape is a newly converted luxury Toyota Alphard pop-top camper with a luxurious interior. The van is automatic, engine noise is at a whisper and the ride is very smooth. The beauty of the vehicle is because of the solar panel and the compressor-type fridge you won’t ever run out of power – perfect for wild camping or pitching on non-electric pitches.

https://paulcamper.co.uk/rent-campervan/london/beautifulescape-38300/

To browse the full collection of campervans and motorhomes available, including those with availability over October half term or to book visit https://paulcamper.co.uk

PaulCamper is also encouraging campervan and motorhome owners to consider joining them. Listing your vehicle with PaulCamper couldn’t be easier online in a few simple steps. The owner decides the price, and there’s a team of experts on hand, should you need them, to assist you along the way and to help perfect the perfect profile. The owner is paid on the first day of the rental and when renting your Campervan out with PaulCamper it is fully insured via Allianz. If you’re looking for extra earning potential, and your motorhome or campervan is sitting in a garage or on a drive, unused, PaulCamper could just be the answer. To rent out their camper, owners should visit https://paulcamper.co.uk/rent-out-campervan/ and select list your campervan.

