PD Ports, owners and operators of Teesport and one of the UK’s major port groups, has been recognised with the ‘Communities and Reputation’ Award at the 2021 NEPIC virtual award ceremony.

Commended by judges for an outstanding demonstration of community support and social responsibility, PD Ports amplified its community support initiatives throughout COVID19, donating in excess of £50,000 to local initiatives and offering support to those most vulnerable in society.

PD Ports takes its social responsibility seriously and prides itself as being at the heart of communities, as well as at the heart of the nation’s trade, having also been awarded the UK Business Heroes Stamp for going above and beyond in 2020.

Head of PR, Marketing and Communications, Kirsten Donkin, said: “It is a huge honour to receive this prestigious award recognising our efforts to help those in most need across the Tees Valley.

“In these extraordinary times, a shared commitment to supporting communities is more important than ever and at PD Ports, we recognise our duty to engage with the local community to build a brighter and prosperous future for the next generation.

“The culture within our business is very much one of inclusivity and support, regardless of your role, and it is these such qualities that drive our commitment to the people and communities across the Tees Valley.”

Celebrating the region’s best and brightest, the flagship NEPIC Awards support STEM education across the North East Chemical-Processing sector, with winners able to select a local school or initiative to receive funding towards a science related project.

With a long and proud history of supporting young people and attracting, retaining and developing talent in the maritime sector, PD Ports’ dedication to developing the next generation was also key in their successful bid for the award, outlining how their initial £5000 catapulted a Tech Poverty campaign into the spotlight in the Tees Valley.

PD Ports allocated their £2,000 winnings to the Tees Valley Education Trust after realising their shared ambition to help primary school children realise their ambitions, and CEO, Katrina Morley, expressed her thanks on behalf of the trust.

“Tees Valley Education send heartfelt congratulations to PD Ports on winning the communities and reputation award at the NEPIC annual event”, said Katrina.

“PD Ports have consistently demonstrated their commitment to children, young people and the Tees Valley through supporting a range of learning and development opportunities.

“Therefore, TVEd are grateful for the £2000 donation to support our shared enterprise curriculum and look forward to continuing to raise the aspirations, life chances and future outcomes of our children and communities.”

PD Ports is currently celebrating its 20th year of supporting young people through apprenticeships, which also coincides with the Company’s largest ever recruitment drive as it looks to recruit 50 new apprentices across its operations.