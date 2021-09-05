PD Ports, owner and operator of Teesport, has recently celebrated the first anniversary since the unveiling of its state-of-the-art Teesport Bulks Terminal.

Officially unveiled in the height of the COVID19 pandemic during an innovative live-streamed virtual ceremony, the Teesport Bulks Terminal marked an important milestone not only for PD Ports, but for the Tees Valley as a whole.

The multimillion pound bulks handling facility, which created 44 new permanent jobs, was opened by then Minister for Regional Growth and Local Government, Simon Clarke MP and signified the revival of bulk cargo handling on Teesside following the collapse of the steelworks in 2015.

Now, as PD Ports marks the first anniversary of the Teesport Bulks Terminal, the port is celebrating a 60 per cent increase in volumes of bulk cargo handled via the new facility with over two million tonnes handled in the first year since opening, including two record breaking months.

CEO Frans Calje said: “It’s been fantastic to see the successful transformation of Teesport’s bulks handling infrastructure through this new facility, which is underpinned by our growing customer base.

“To see a 60 per cent growth in bulk handling volumes during 12 exceptionally challenging months and during which time we have also secured three long-term deals at the facility, is testament to our continued investment and ongoing commitment to delivering on the levelling up agenda for the North.

“The fact that such established and world-leading businesses within the industry are selecting PD Ports as a critical partner in their supply chains further reinforces our proven track record of delivery and demonstrates the confidence that global companies have in our port facilities and in our region.”

After securing a third long-term deal to secure the remaining bay inside the 300,000sq.ft. Teesport Bulks Terminal in May, PD Ports is now accelerating its plans to extend the facility further, signifying its ambitions to seize new trade opportunities and secure further long-term private investment to elevate the River Tees to become the UK’s most successful port region by 2050.

Maritime Minister Robert Courts said: “It’s fantastic to see PD Ports celebrating a 60 per cent increase in cargo volumes in spite of the challenges the sector has faced over the past year.

“The Teesport terminal is a vital hub that brings jobs to the local area, supports the maritime sector as a whole and helps us in our aims to build back better from the pandemic.”

Mary Lanigan, Redcar & Cleveland Council Leader, said: “This huge investment by PD Ports shows they have confidence in our area as we continue to attract industry and business from around the globe.

“It’s wonderful to see that their ambition is paying off with three long term deals with international customers and excellent rates of growth for the port. This is vital for the creation of high-quality jobs as we move towards prosperity in the years and decades to come and I’m delighted there are plans for further expansion. I congratulate everyone involved for their ambition and success and wish them even more success in the future.”

Redcar MP Jacob Young said: “One year on and the continued success of the Teesport Bulks Terminal is a testament to the confidence of PD Ports’ investment in Teesside.

“Despite opening in what was one of the most difficult years in living memory, the port has seen bulks handling supercharged on Teesside.

“Coupled with the UK’s largest Freeport and a plan to create 18,000 jobs over the next five years, we are helping to level up across our area.

“This is fantastic news for Teesside. It means more jobs, more prosperity and growing investment in our region.”