PD Ports apprentice, Emily Clark, has been crowned ‘Best Newcomer’ at the fifth annual Tees Businesswomen Awards, held at Hardwick Hall on Tuesday.

An apprentice civil engineer, Emily is making huge strides in the industry at just 21 and is already an established role model for females in maritime engineering having embarked on her career four years after first encountering life at PD Ports via an internship.

Following an initial four-week placement, organised via the Tees Valley Logistics Academy, Emily found her flare for civil engineering and was offered a permanent position within PD Ports, something she is still grateful for following her recent win.

“I am in complete shock,” said Emily. “It was a huge surprise to be nominated in the first place and I’m absolutely over the moon that I have won.

“I’m always grateful for the opportunity that PD Ports gave me and I know how fortunate I am that I go to work each day surrounded by people who can support me in whatever I am doing.”

Emily is a key advocate for PD Ports, helping to promote careers in maritime and logistics to other young people across the region and acting as a shining example for the next generation through her continued work with the Career Ready programme, of which she is a former student.

PD Ports’ CEO, Frans Calje, was in attendance to see Emily collect her award and spoke highly of Emily whom, he said, has a natural gift for engineering.

“Emily has made a huge impact at PD Ports, not only within the engineering team but across the group,” said Frans.

“She has a natural gift for her trade and has truly grasped any and all opportunities that have presented themselves to her. I am truly delighted that Emily has received this recognition and have no doubt that she will go on to have a long and successful career.”

PD Ports had further reason to celebrate on the evening as hydrographic surveyor, Mia MacDonald, was also selected amongst the finalists for the ‘Breaking the Mould’ award in recognition of her continued success in a somewhat unconventional field.