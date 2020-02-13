Sunderland College has helped a local business to celebrate a significant milestone, with the successful recruitment of its 50th apprentice.

Sunderland-based Physical Education and Active Kids (PEAK), a leading provider of physical education in primary schools, has been working in partnership with Sunderland College to deliver high-quality apprenticeships. It has recently welcomed its 50th Supporting Teaching and Learning Physical Education in Schools apprentice.

The specialist company has used an apprenticeship programme to expand their business, develop new talent, and create opportunities for sustained employment for young people.

Jane Thompson, Director of Apprenticeships at Sunderland College, said:

“We are delighted to be able to support local businesses to thrive with our apprenticeship programme. Our extensive range of apprenticeships can make a real difference to businesses and can be individually tailored to specific business needs.

“We have worked with PEAK for the last four years and look forward to continuing our partnership and supporting them in further expanding their business.”

Established in 2015, PEAK is an innovative provider of physical education services and delivery to schools across the North East and Tees Valley. The team have extensive knowledge of physical education delivery and their professional deliverers are trained exclusively in primary physical education.

More than half of their apprentices have secured full-time jobs within the schools they train in and others have progressed to permanent employment with PEAK. They are currently employing 12 Supporting Teaching and Learning Physical Education in Schools apprentices. CEO

Dave Johnson, said:

“The apprenticeship programme has been a key part of our development and growth. Our apprentices bring vigour and fresh ideas to our organisation. Over the years, they have helped developed our business into what it is today.

“It has allowed us to help develop our future workforce so that we maintain our high quality delivery to schools. Understanding how to teach physical education correctly and effectively, requires a huge amount of knowledge and skills.

“Our staff are able to progress directly from an apprenticeship and have the required knowledge of the National Curriculum and the skills to deliver it in an engaging manner.”

Commenting on their partnership with Sunderland College, Mr Johnson said:

“We have a great relationship with Sunderland College – it really is a true partnership. I would highly recommend Sunderland College to other employers. They offer first class recruitment and delivery and support us every step of the way.”

Faye Jardine, age 18, from Bedlington, is PEAK’s 50th apprentice. She said:

“I decided to choose an apprenticeship rather than studying full-time as it gave me the opportunity to gain more experience through work in the area that I was most interested in. It has also allowed me to better understand the job role.

“The apprenticeship is helping me to achieve my career goals as it is allowing me to see what this area of study would be like as a future career, as I am getting first-hand experience while learning. Studying at Sunderland College has been very beneficial as I have gained valuable knowledge and my teacher has been very supportive throughout the course.

“I would definitely recommend apprenticeships to other young people as I feel it was the right choice in order to gain experience in the area I am interested in for a future career.”

The PEAK apprentices work full-time for four days a week and study for their Supporting Teaching and Learning Physical Education in Schools apprenticeship one day a week at Sunderland College. PEAK uses the college’s state-of-the-art sports facilities to deliver a week-long induction programme to all new apprentices.

Apprenticeships are an ideal way to get started in a new career by gaining real work experience and job-specific skills and knowledge, while studying towards a national recognised qualification.