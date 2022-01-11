Pegasus Group has begun the new year with a raft of internal promotions across all disciplines and levels.

New Senior Directors in planning, environment and design will be operating out of the Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds offices, while a further seven colleagues have been promoted to Director.

There are also promotions to Associate, Principal, Senior and Intermediate level.

Pegasus Group CEO Jim Tarzey said: “I am delighted to welcome the new year by announcing so many promotions across the Group.

“2021 proved another extraordinary year in light of Covid, but we not only adapted to changed working conditions, but continued to grow the business. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the whole team for their continued hard work and dedication.”

In the Manchester office, Phil Robinson and Graham Lamb have been promoted to Senior Planning Directors. Phil joined Pegasus in 2019 and has expertise in both residential and retail planning schemes, having advised on a range of residential planning applications and site allocations, as well as undertaking sequential site and retail impact assessments. Graham joined Pegasus as a Senior Planner in 2013, and his latest promotion is a reflection of his expertise and achievements, principally in the residential sector, where he has successfully advised a range of promoters and housebuilders through the Local Plan and planning application processes.

The Leeds office has further strengthened its Environment offering with the promotion of Dale Turner and Kate Curtis to Senior Director – Environment. Dale has many years of experience in the provision of environmental planning and consultancy services to the development industry across a wide range of sectors, including for residential, commercial, leisure, agricultural and energy developments. Kate has developed the landscape design portfolio of the Leeds Environment Team, working closely with planning, heritage and urban design colleagues across the business. This work includes a range of sectors including residential and leisure developments and is supported by landscape assessment and analysis to maximise site and scheme potential.

James Atkin and James Walch, both based in the Birmingham office, are promoted to Senior Director Environment and Senior Director Design respectively. James Atkin is a Chartered Landscape Architect who, prior to joining Pegasus Group in 2013, worked nationally and internationally on major infrastructure projects, including in relation to highways, rail, mineral extraction, waste and power. James continues to specialise in LVIA, strategic landscape planning and provides expert witness services and can advise on all aspects of development and positive approaches to mitigation.

With a background in Urban Design as well as Architecture, James Walch is experienced in large scale masterplanning and residential design. He also guides clients through technical design, tender, and managing a project through construction on site, including the administration of building contracts.

Promotions to Director go to Laura Garcia (Heritage) in the Leeds office; Kerry Grice (Finance) in Group Services; Katie Machin in Birmingham and Frances Horne in Leeds, both Environment; Andrew Gilsenan (Urban Design) in Manchester and Architects Christopher Chaplin and Peter Watts working out of the Armstrong Burton office.

Pegasus Group has more than 400 skilled and experienced staff operating from 16 locations throughout the UK.