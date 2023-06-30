‘People Not Profit’: Lecturer’s exhibition celebrates 75 years of the NHS

Johannah, who joined the University in August 2021, said: “PopRecs is building a community here in Sunderland in the most real sense of the word. They’re helping us shape our local culture, which in turn helps us to connect more deeply to each other and therefore I couldn’t ask for better values in an exhibition partner.

“I’m not always good at communicating my concerns with my voice – it’s one of the reasons I choose to photograph – and somehow the images manage to speak louder and resonate further than my words.”

Ross said: “I love Johannah’s work and think her exhibition at Pop Recs is a must-see.

“I’ve really enjoyed us working together on producing some hand-pulled screen printed postcards and t-shirts for the show, which we hope will raise valuable funds.”

Ross added: “Pop Recs opened coming out of the pandemic and I think the show will really fit the space and have a big impact in the venue room and the rear courtyard.”

