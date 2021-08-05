NPH Group has donated £18,500 to St Oswald’s Hospice after hundreds of people have been tested in the fight against Covid-19.

The Newcastle-based firm is a leading provider of independent medical services in the North East, including medical and travel consultations, occupational health assessments, health screening, drug and alcohol testing, and work specific medical assessments. NPH Group also offers a number of different tests in support of the Covid 19 outbreak and is the provider of Covid-19 tests for passengers at both Newcastle International and Leeds Bradford Airports. The firm has generously donated profits made from Covid-19 tests to help adults and children with life-limiting conditions and their families at St Oswald’s Hospice.

Mark Philpott, CEO at NPH Group said: “With so many people needing to take Covid-19 tests in the fight against the pandemic, we felt it was only right to put profits made from these tests back into the local community, for the benefit of people who need it the most.

“We are privileged to have been able to raise these funds for such an important cause. This money helps to fund the hospice’s vital work supporting local patients and their families at the most difficult time in their lives and in a year when times have been very hard for everyone.”

The donation equates to 925 hours of specialist nursing care at St Oswald’s Hospice. This will make a real difference to adults staying on their Inpatient Unit for end-of-life care or pain and symptom management, or for a young person who attends their Children and Young Adults Unit for short breaks.

Angela Egdell, Director of care services at St Oswald’s Hospice, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to NPH for choosing St Oswald’s as their charity partner and to all of their customers. By taking a test, you have not only helped to protect the wider community, but have also supported the work of your local hospice too. Thank you to everyone who has supported St Oswald’s patients and families in this way.

“This donation could not have come at a better time for us as it has been a very difficult year – where many of our usual funding streams were severely impacted by the pandemic. Having the support of companies like NPH has been very important in allowing us to provide the day to day care our patients need, while futureproofing our services for our community as we navigate uncertain times.”