Sitting down for a delicious Sunday lunch is as a tradition as old as time and there’s few better places to enjoy a scrumptious end-of-weekend feast than in the idyllic surroundings of North Yorkshire.

Synonymous with the breath-taking Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors, this region is home to an abundance of award-winning restaurants that showcase the very freshest and finest seasonal ingredients.

From Sunday roasts packed with succulent pork and dripping roasties, to catch of the day fish specials, if you’re heading to North Yorkshire be sure to check out these perfect spots for Sunday lunch.

The Yorke Arms

We start our list with the Michelin starred Yorke Arms, an exceptional restaurant nestled in the heart of the Nidderdale Valley, one of the fastest growing Yorkshire tourism hotspots.

Affording spectacular views over the North Yorkshire Dales, The Yorke Arms sits on the site of what was once a monastic cheesery before been turned into a coaching inn during the 1700’s. Today the building still retains its historic charm and diners will be treated to an incredible culinary experience once they take their seats.

The menu, which is the brainchild of chef Frances Atkins, showcases fresh produce from the restaurant’s garden and the encircling moors; if you want to visit for Sunday lunch be quick and book in advance because this is only served once a month.

The Star Inn The Harbour

From the picture-perfect Nidderdale Valley we head east to the quaint coastal town of Whitby, famous for being the birthplace of Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Fear not, there’s no culinary horrors on show here though! In fact, Whitby is home to an abundance of brilliant restaurants, including The Star Inn The Harbour, which is renowned for the best Sunday lunch Whitby.

Inspired by the culinary wisdom of chef Andrew Pern, who rose to prominence when his Star Inn at Harome scooped a Michelin star, Sunday lunch guests are treated to true festival of Yorkshire’s finest flavours.

Tuck in to braised brisket of Yorkshire beef accompanied by duck fat roasties and seasonal vegetables, or for fish lovers why not try their amazing cod or line-caught skin-on haddock with beef dripping chips? (Veggie options are also available).

Shibden Mill Inn

Continuing on our culinary tour through the northern part of God’s own county next we visit Shibden Mill, a picturesque 17th century inn situated in the gorgeous Shibden Valley.

Gather up your loved ones and head here for a tasty Sunday lunch bursting with locally-sourced produce and ingredients. Start off with a delicious chicken liver parfait wit red onion jam and then tuck into the Sunday lunch showstopper: their incredible Yorkshire Dales lamb that’s served with thick, homemade gravy and of course a plump Yorkshire pudding.

If you’ve got room for dessert diners can also enjoy a scrumptious pud, including gooey brownies.

The Fat Badger

Housed in a stunning Georgian property, The Fat Badger is an award-winning restaurant renowned for serving up a range of exquisite dishes, all made from scrumptious locally-sourced ingredients.

Located in the charming spa town of Harrogate, head here with the family for Sunday lunch and you’ll be far from disappointed.

Choose from a delightful homemade fish cake packed with stunning flavours, delicate poached eggs served with colourful greens, or for traditionalists, tuck into the piece de resistance: the Fat Badger Sunday roast, comprising of succulent meats and to-die-for roast vegetables.

Wash down your Sunday feast with a range of fine tipples from the drinks menu, including locally brewed ales and fruity cocktails.