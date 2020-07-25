The PEUGEOT 108 city car has been updated for 2020 with a refreshed colour palette, interior upgrades and new personalisation options. Starting from £12,785, the PEUGEOT 108 is available to order now, via PEUGEOT’s new Buy Online platform or through any authorised PEUGEOT Retailer.

The PEUGEOT 108 city car has been updated with a new colour palette and interior design enhancements to ensure it continues to stand out.

A striking new metallic paint, Smooth Green, replaces the previous Green Fizz option, with Diamond White, Zircon Grey, Raven Black and Antelope Red also available throughout the model range. Smooth Green is also featured as an option on the interior ambience colour palette.

In addition, the electric roof option is now available in a fresh colour textile. The Gentle Green retractable electric fabric roof is fitted as standard on Collection and TOP! Collection models, depending on the exterior colour chosen, and replaces the previous Green Fizz finish.

Inside, new White Line Jusa and Green Line Jusa trims bring the interior up to date, in place of the previous White Square Jusa and Green Square Jusa trim options.

Two new exterior personalisation themes include Green ‘Vector’ and Grey ‘Vector’ options, which add stylish graphics around the headlights and door pillars, and replace the previous Brushed Alu Speed and White Speed themes.

Prices for the 108 hatch start from £12,785 for the three door Active with the 72hp 1.0-litre petrol engine and S&S five speed manual transmission. The TOP! range now starts from Allure trim with prices for the 108 TOP! Allure 1.0-litre S&S five speed manual starting from £15,540.

David Peel, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK, said: “The PEUGEOT 108 has always been a stylish city car. To ensure it continues to turn heads, we’ve introduced a new colour palette and interior trim options for customers to choose from.”