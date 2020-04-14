PEUGEOT 3008 SUV RATED BRITAIN’S ‘BEST MID-SIZE SUV’ BY OWNERS FOR THE THIRD YEAR RUNNING IN THE DRIVER POWER SURVEY

The PEUGEOT 3008 SUV has been named ‘Best Mid-Size SUV’ by owners in the Driver Power Survey 2020, for the third year running. In addition to this accolade, the 3008 SUV was named as the second most satisfying vehicle to own overall.

Driver Power is the UK’s number one car customer satisfaction survey, conducted by one of the UK’s leading automotive titles Auto Express. New car owners rank their vehicles across nine categories, made up of 31 different areas – including how well their vehicle drives and handles, exterior and interior design, whether the engine and gearbox are smooth and refined, as well as a comprehensive analysis of build quality and reliability. The survey gives potential buyers a complete picture of vehicle ownership.

The PEUGEOT 3008 SUV has been a firm favourite amongst customers since its launch in late 2016, having sold over 900,000 worldwide and over 60,000 in the UK. In addition, the 3008 SUV has received 22 UK awards since launch, over 65 International awards, and was named the 2017 European Car of the Year.

Starting from £26,405 OTR, the PEUGEOT 3008 SUV has a choice of five trim levels (Active, Allure, GT Line, GT Line Premium and GT) and follows the ‘choose your PEUGEOT, choose your powertrain’ philosophy, with Two-Wheel Drive and Four-Wheel Drive plug-in hybrid variants, HYBRID and HYBRID4, available as well as efficient PureTech petrol and BlueHDi diesel powertrains.

Steve Fowler, Editor in Chief of Auto Express, said: “Several years after going on sale, the PEUGEOT 3008 SUV is still wooing owners with its looks. That great styling is backed up by solid build quality and strong reliability, with an impressively low proportion of owners telling of issues. The 3008 SUV’s interior is handsome, spacious and well-thought-out, with a host of child-friendly features that make the 3008 SUV a perfect car for families. It’s no surprise that owners rated it Britain’s Best Mid-Size SUV, and the second most-satisfying car to own overall.”

David Peel, PEUGEOT UK Managing Director, said: “We’re absolutely delighted the 3008 SUV has been named the Driver Power ‘Best Mid-Size SUV’ for the third year running. Customer satisfaction is our highest priority, so to see our 3008 SUV ranked number 1 in its category, and second overall, by owners, is something we’re incredibly proud of. ”