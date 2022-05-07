PEUGEOT has revised pricing for its popular all-electric e-Rifter MPV, with the entry level Allure Premium model now eligible for the Plug-in Car Grant. The range now starts from £30,450 OTR after the grant.

From April, the entry-level e-Rifter Allure Premium in Standard length is eligible for the £1,500 Plug-in Car Grant (PICG), reducing the On-the-Road list price to £30,450. The price reduction follows from earlier changes to the Rifter line-up, with the range now exclusively sold as full-electric vehicles* to meet growing customer demand for electric vehicles.

Built on PEUGEOT’s EMP2 (Efficient Modular Platform 2), the e-Rifter can be specified as either a five or seven-seat model. Powered by a 100kW (136hp) electric motor and a 50kWh battery, the e-Rifter is capable of up to 172 miles (WLTP) from a single charge.

The e-Rifter comes as standard with a 7.4kW single-phase on-board charger, with an 11kW three-phase on board charger available as an option. A full charge via a 7.4kW wallbox will take 7.5 hours, or five hours using the optional 11kW charger. The PEUGEOT e-Rifter also supports rapid charging, with a 0-80% charge from a 100kW charger taking just 30 minutes.

With zero tailpipe emissions, the e-Rifter remains an ideal vehicle for both private and fleet buyers. It remains tax exempt for private users, while company car buyers will pay just a 2% Benefit-in-Kind (BIK) rate in 2022/2023.

Five-seat variants of the e-Rifter are available in Allure Premium and GT trims, while seven-seat models are sold exclusively in Allure Premium.

Standard models measure 4.40m long, and Long variants measure 4.75m, with all variants allowing for an external height of 1.90m and an agile turning circle of just 10.8m. For added practicality, the e-Rifter can tow up to 750kg and is available with trailer stability technology that reduces vehicle speed when it detects the trailer swerving.

The interior of the PEUGEOT e-Rifter provides drivers with ample space and leg room. With the battery cleverly located under the floor, boot space ranges from 775-litres for the five-seat Standard length variants and up to 4,000-litres with the seats folded on the Long variant. Further storage compartments around the cabin of the PEUGEOT e-Rifter provide up to 186-litres of additional capacity.

The PEUGEOT e-Rifter can be purchased in-store from PEUGEOT Retailers and via PEUGEOT’s Buy Online platform. Buy Online allows customers to configure, finance, and order their next vehicle entirely from the comfort of their home, as well as obtain a part-exchange valuation on their current vehicle. Via PEUGEOT’s Virtual Showroom, customers can also schedule a one-on-one live video tour of vehicles they’re interested in.

PEUGEOT e-Rifter prices