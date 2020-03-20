PEUGEOT will offer an extra £500 towards all new fully electric model purchases, after the Government announced it would reduce the current Plug-in Car Grant (PICG) from £3,500 to £3,000 from 12 March onwards.

All new full electric vehicle buyers are now eligible for up to £3,000 in Government funding towards their purchase, after the Treasury announced it would continue to offer the Plug-in Car Grant until 2022-2023*.

Originally planned to end by the beginning of April 2020, HM Treasury announced it would add a further £403 million for the scheme, but it also announced it would reduce the maximum funding from £3,500 to £3,000 for new car buyers*.

To ensure buyers aren’t missing out, PEUGEOT has pledged to make up the shortfall in funding, by offering its new full electric range with an extra £500 support, on all orders and registrations before the 31st March

The PEUGEOT offer is available on its latest full electric models, the all-new e-208 – which was named European Car of the Year in March – and the all-new e-2008 SUV, which is now open for order in preparation for commercial launch on the 23rd April 2020,

The all-new e-208 is powered by a 50kWh battery and a 136HP (100kW) electric motor, and is capable of up to 217 miles from a single charge under WLTP testing. PEUGEOT has pledged to offer an electrified variant across its entire model line-up by 2023.

PEUGEOT is also offering all of its electric buyers a free POD Point Home Charging Unit along with a six-month subscription to Polar Plus – the UK’s largest public charging network. Around 65% of Polar Plus’ charging stations are free to use for subscribers, meaning PEUGEOT drivers will have access to free electricity from more than 4,500 charging stations around the country.

The Plug-in Car Grant has been in place since 2011 to support the uptake of ultra-low emissions vehicles (ULEVs), and has supported more than 200,000 purchases in the UK, of which 100,000 are zero-emissions vehicles*.

David Peel, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK, said: “The Plug-in Car Grant has been hugely successful in helping hundreds of thousands of buyers to make the switch to electric. We were delighted to hear the Government has added a further £403 million to the scheme and has agreed to support it until 2022-2023.

“By making up the £500 shortfall in funding, we’re aiming to ensure electric vehicles registrations continue to rise, and that the vehicles will remain accessible to as many as possible.”