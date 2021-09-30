PEUGEOT confirms its petrol and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) vehicles built from January 2000 onwards are fully compatible with E10 petrol. This compatibility applies to both passenger cars* and vans. E10 is now becoming the default grade of petrol at filling stations, with the UK Government stating the introduction of E10 petrol at UK forecourts could cut transport CO 2 emissions by 750,000 tonnes a year – the equivalent of taking 350,000 cars off the road, or all the cars in North Yorkshire.”

The changes introduced by the UK Government have been brought in to reduce overall levels of CO 2 -based vehicle emissions. They have stated that the introduction of E10 “could cut transport CO 2 emissions by 750,000 tonnes a year – the equivalent of taking 350,000 cars off the road, or all the cars in North Yorkshire.”

These changes came into effect from Wednesday 1st September 2021 and do not affect PEUGEOT’s full range of 100%-electric vehicles including the e-208, e-2008, New e-Traveller and e-Expert van. The changes do not affect PEUGEOT’s BlueHDi diesel models.

Customers with vehicles built prior to January 2000 are urged to continue to use E5 Super Unleaded petrol in line with UK Government guidance. However, for PEUGEOT owners with vehicles built within the last 21 years, the change in standard petrol from E5 to E10 will have no impact on the way that they fill their vehicles at the pumps.

PEUGEOT will offer either a plug-in hybrid or fully electric variant of each model in its line up by 2025. This also applies to its light commercial vehicle range, which will have fully electric variants of each van in the range by the end of 2021.

* E10 petrol is also not compatible with the EW10D (2.0 HPi) petrol engine PEUGEOT 4