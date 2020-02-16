PEUGEOT offers new car buyers free six-month subscription to Polar Plus when buying any new electric or plug-in HYBRID electric vehicle

With over 7,000 charging points across the country, Polar Plus is the UK’s largest public EV charging solution

Offer coincides with PEUGEOT’s first next-generation fully electric vehicle, the all-new e-208, arriving in UK showrooms

By 2023 PEUGEOT will offer electrified variants across its entire model range

To find out more about the new PEUGEOT electric and plug-in HYBRID range, visit:

www.peugeot.co.uk/technology/hybrid-electric-vehicles/

PEUGEOT will offer new car buyers a free six-month subscription to Polar Plus, the UK’s largest public electric vehicle (EV) charging solution, when buying a new electric or plug-in hybrid PEUGEOT.

The deal coincides with PEUGEOT’s plug-in HYBRID range – which includes the 3008 SUV, 508 and 508 SW – and the brand’s first next-generation fully electric vehicle, the all-new e-208 arriving in UK showrooms. The upcoming fully electric all-new e-2008 SUV is also now available to order.

With the Polar Plus subscription, a majority of public charging points on the Polar network are free to use. For those posts which are chargeable, drivers simply pay for the electricity used on a per kWh basis; with prices starting from 12p per kWh.

In addition to 7kW AC charging points on streets and in car parks nationwide, Polar Plus is rolling out 150kW DC rapid chargers compatible with PEUGEOT’s battery electric vehicles, allowing an 0-80% charge in just 30 minutes.

Already in UK showrooms, the all-new PEUGEOT e-208 features a 50kWh battery and a 136hp electric motor, and is capable of up to 217 miles of zero-emissions driving from a full charge under WLTP guidelines.

The all-new e-2008 SUV, which will arrive late April 2019, is PEUGEOT’s first-ever fully electric SUV. Featuring the same 50kWh battery and 136hp electric motor found in the e-208, the e-2008 SUV has a range of 206 miles from a full charge under WLTP testing.

Charging through Polar Plus will be made easy for PEUGEOT customers, with access through an RFID card or key fob provided by local PEUGEOT retailers or available online at https://polar-network.com/sign-up/

David Peel, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK, said: “With more than 7,000 public charging points across the UK, PEUGEOT’s collaboration with Polar Plus is a great way to encourage drivers to make the switch to electric vehicles. One of the main hesitations around EVs is access to charging points, and drivers who subscribe to Polar Plus when buying a new fully-electric or plug-in HYBRID PEUGEOT model will find it far easier to access the energy they need when travelling throughout the UK.”

PEUGEOT’s next-generation of electric vehicles (EVs) fulfil the brand’s philosophy of ‘Unboring the Future’ by offering customers the option to ‘choose your PEUGEOT, choose your powertrain’ without compromising on space, technology, looks or driving sensations. Following the free six-month subscription, drivers will be able to pay £7.85 per month to continue their subscription, or alternatively use Polar Plus charge points on a pay-as-you-go basis through Polar Instant.

To find out more about PEUGEOT’s electric vehicle range at https://www.peugeot.co.uk/