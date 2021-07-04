PEUGEOT has opened the order books for its all-new e-Rifter, one of the latest models to join PEUGEOT’s growing range of zero emissions vehicles. Customers can place orders from now, with first deliveries expected in November 2021. The PEUGEOT e-Rifter is available in two trim levels, with prices starting from £30,375*.

Unveiled earlier this year, the all-new PEUGEOT e-Rifter is built on PEUGEOT’s multi-energy EMP2 platform with a 100kw (136hp) electric powertrain capable of up to 260Nm of torque. The PEUGEOT e-Rifter is powered by a 50kWh battery, allowing the vehicle to achieve up to 172 miles from a single charge under WLTP testing. One of the latest models to form part of PEUGEOT’s electrification strategy, the e-Rifter is launched as the brand continues its work to offer an electrified variant for every vehicle in its range by 2025.

The new PEUGEOT e-Rifter is available in two trim levels, starting at £30,375* for the standard five-seater Allure Premium. This variant is joined by the five-seater GT variant from £32,455*. Customers also have the option of a long wheelbase seven-seater Allure Premium, with prices from £32,375*. All versions of the e-Rifter are priced below the £35,000 Government Plug in Grant Threshold.

Julie David, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK, said: “We’re delighted to open for order on our new PEUGEOT e-Rifter, the latest fully electrified model in our exciting electrification strategy. The e-Rifter provides drivers with comfortable space, a practical range and a host of technological aids to make driving easy in any environment. We hope that the PEUGEOT e-Rifter provides a practical solution for drivers wanting to make the transition over to electric.”

Drivers of the new PEUGEOT e-Rifter are given a choice of three driving modes: Eco (60 kW/180 Nm), for optimising vehicle range, Normal (80 kW/220 Nm), ideal for daily use and Power (100 kW/260 Nm), to optimise vehicle performance. With a top speed limited to 83mph, the e-Rifter can accelerate from 0-62mph in 11.2-seconds.

To help drivers maximise range, the e-Rifter features regenerative braking modes when lifting off the throttle:

Moderate: This is similar to the feeling in normal internal combustion vehicles when lifting off the throttle.

This is similar to the feeling in normal internal combustion vehicles when lifting off the throttle. Increased: Accessed from the “B” button on the gearbox control unit, this increases the regenerative braking when lifting off the throttle.

The PEUGEOT e-Rifter comes as standard with a 7.4kW single-phase on board charger, and an 11kW three-phase on board charger is available as an option. A full charge via a 7.4kW Wallbox will take 7.5 hours, or five hours using the optional 11kW three-phase on board charger. The PEUGEOT e-Rifter also supports rapid charging providing 0-80% power in just 30 minutes when using a 100kW rapid charger.

Standard models measure 4.40m long, and Long variants measure 4.75m, with all variants allowing for an external height of 1.90m and an agile turning circle of just 10.8m. For added practicality, the e-Rifter can tow up to 750kg and comes with trailer stability technology that reduces vehicle speed when it detects the trailer swerving.

The interior of the PEUGEOT e-Rifter provides drivers with ample space and leg room. With the battery cleverly located under the floor, boot space ranges from 775-litres for the five-seat Standard length variants and up to 4,000-litres with the seats folded on the Long variant. Further storage compartments around the cabin of the PEUGEOT e-Rifter provide up to 186-litres of additional capacity.

With a distinct design that helps the e-Rifter stand out on the road, Allure Premium models come with 16-inch aluminium wheels, while the GT trim is fitted with 17-inch wheels. The car is adorned with an ‘e-Rifter’ name badge on the rear to ensure the e-Rifter is recognisable as one of PEUGEOT’s new full electric models.

The new model comes with the latest infotainment features, including the award-winning digital i-Cockpit® interior, available with both a 10-inch digital instrument panel and a digital central display. The 10-inch central touchscreen gives drivers access to a dedicated ‘Electric’ menu where they can view live energy flows when driving, energy efficiency data and charge status. Drivers can also set delayed charging through the central touchscreen, while public charging points are highlighted in the navigation menu. The e-Rifter also comes fitted with full smartphone compatibility with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™.

The new e-Rifter is also fitted with the latest driver assistance and safety features including:

Keyless Entry & Start (PEUGEOT Open & Go)

Advanced Grip Control with five grip levels** (optional)

Hill Start Assist

Visiopark 180° (reversing camera)

Lane Departure Warning System

Automatic Collision Alert

Automatic Emergency Braking

Driver Attention Alert

Automatic Smartbeam Assist

Speed Sign Recognition and Recommendation

Blind Spot Monitoring System** (optional)

Trailer Stability Control System

Customers of the new PEUGEOT e-Rifter can benefit from a number of services dedicated to allowing an easy transition over to electrification.

Ease of charging: All customers buying a new full electric or Plug-in Hybrid vehicle are eligible for a six-month free subscription to BP Pulse – the UK’s largest public charging network.



Mobility pass: With PEUGEOT’s Mobility Pass, customers can build into selected finance agreements an allowance for an alternative vehicle rental, for those occasions where a different model might suit better. Customers can access all the information about their Mobility Pass, such as expiry date and contract number, through the MyPEUGEOT® app.

PEUGEOT Battery Warranty: All vehicles come with a certificate of battery capacity after each service to give owners a piece of mind, with the lithium-ion battery guaranteed by an eight-year/100,000-miles warranty for 70% of its original charge capacity. PEUGEOT is also able to combine service contracts and additional features such as roadside assistance under a single finance package to help simplify payments. The PEUGEOT UK website also features a range calculator on its latest EV models to help owners understand how vehicle range is impacted by external conditions.

The new PEUGEOT e-Rifter will be available to order in-store from PEUGEOT Retailers and via PEUGEOT Buy Online. Buy Online allows customers to configure and order their vehicle entirely online and makes purchasing a car online simple and convenient. Customers can also obtain a part exchange valuation, personalise their finance and complete their purchase including home delivery options where available, all from the comfort of their own home.

To find out more about the PEUGEOT e-Rifter, visit: www.peugeot.co.uk