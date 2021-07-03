The new PEUGEOT 308 SW introduces an even more practical and versatile variant of the new 308, suitable for both families and fleet users. With an expressive style and an ultra-modern design, the new 308 SW is available with efficient plug-in hybrid technology as well as advanced petrol and diesel engines. Available with the latest driver aids and safety technologies, the new 308 SW will arrive in showrooms early 2022.

Following the unveiling of the new PEUGEOT 308, PEUGEOT is proud to announce the new 308 SW – a practical and versatile offering in the compact estate segment. For the first time, the new 308 SW is available with plug-in hybrid technology as well as efficient diesel and petrol engines, giving buyers the power of choice to choose the powertrain that suits their needs.

The new 308 SW is the latest vehicle to showcase PEUGEOT’s new design language with sharp lines and a dynamic silhouette, and has the brand’s roaring lion’s head logo sitting proudly at the front of the vehicle. With a spacious boot and a modular interior, the new 308 SW offers new levels of versatility and practicality in the compact estate segment.

Inside, the new 308 SW comes with PEUGEOT’s latest i-Cockpit® interior and PEUGEOT’s new connected infotainment system, the i-Connect® Advanced, which brings a smartphone-like user experience to the cockpit. The new 308 SW is also available with the latest semi-autonomous driver assist features and safety technologies.

Julie David, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK, said:“With the new 308 SW, PEUGEOT is giving buyers the possibility to choose a powertrain that best meets their needs, whether that is conventional petrol or diesel or plug-in HYBRID variants. By 2025, customers across our entire model line-up will be able to choose between electrified models and conventional powertrains. The new 308 SW continues to lead the segment with its practical interior, class-leading levels of technology and striking design.”

A SHARP AND PRACTICAL DESIGN

The new 308 SW combines sharp lines with a practical design. The sloping roof, similar to the new 308, has been designed to maximise internal space for passengers and load items, while the pronounced skirt’s sleek lines give the new 308 SW an aggressive stance.

To ensure it stands out on the road, the new PEUGEOT 308 SW will be available in seven striking colour options:

New Avatar Blue

Elixir Red

Pearl White

Bianca White

Cumulus Grey

Nimbus Grey

Nera Black

The new 308 SW measures 4.64m long – 6cm longer than the previous iteration, and has been lowered by 20mm, with a height of 1.44m. Compared to the new 308, the new 308 SW comes with a 55mm longer wheelbase, with the rear overhang 21cm longer for improved boot volume.

The new 308 SW has been designed with aerodynamic efficiency in mind and comes with a Cx coefficient of just 0.277. The aerodynamic performance is helped with the new generation of PEUGEOT wheels, which have been designed to reduce drag, and achieve a net carbon reduction of 2g/km CO 2 alone. The aerodynamic wheels, combined with PEUGEOT’s choice of A or A+ graded tyres help improve fuel economy, without compromising the new 308 SW’s agile handling.

At the front, the new PEUGEOT 308 SW bears the new brand logo, featuring a roaring lions head. The logo neatly covers the radar used by the autonomous driving aids for a sleeker look.

All new 308 SW models come with Eco LED headlights as standard, and feature PEUGEOT’s now-iconic ‘fang’ daytime running lights, adding to the front profile, and making the new 308 SW instantly recognisable. GT and GT Premium models see the LED headlights upgraded to even sleeker Matrix LED lights for improved visibility and safety.

At the rear, the LED lights feature PEUGEOT’s iconic three claw signature. Compared to the new 308, the new 308 SW does not feature a black strip that links the two taillights, with the new boot profile seeing the lights sit independently for improved load capacity.

A PRACTICAL AND VERSATILE INTERIOR

Built on the new version of PEUGEOT’s EMP2 (Efficient Modular Platform 2) multi-energy platform, the dimensions of the new 308 SW perfectly meet the expectations of the compact estate segment customers, with one of the largest boot capacities in the market, as well as a versatile modular design to improve everyday practicality.

Load volume capacity in the new 308 SW is 608-litres, extending to 1,634-litres with the rear seats folded. The new 308 SW comes with a two-position boot floor, which helps improve capacity. The load area also comes with a 12V socket, with LED lighting and two storage nets and bag hooks. GT Premium models come standard with an automatically opening tailgate, which can be activated by sweeping the foot underneath the bumper or via the key fob.

To make it even more versatile, the new PEUGEOT 308 SW comes standard with a three-part rear seat configuration (40/20/40 split) and has a system to instantly fold the rear row by using two controls easily accessible from the sides of the boot. The three independently folding rear seats improve the 308 SW’s versatility, with the vehicle able to accommodate items up to 1.85m long.

The new 308 SW features PEUGEOT’s latest i-Cockpit® interior and comes with PEUGEOT’s new i-Connect® Advanced infotainment system that introduces a smartphone-like user interface to the 10-inch HD digital display. On GT & GT Premium models, the 10-inch HD display cluster features a 3D display. Fully configurable and customisable, this digital screen has several display modes, including those for the TomTom® Connected 3D Navigation, media source, driving aids and energy flow.

A key development is the small steering wheel, which features sensors to detect the driver’s grip levels when using driving aids. Ergonomically designed, it also includes fingertip controls for the radio, media, telephone and driving aids.

Innovative “high-vent” architecture places the air vents in the optimum position for efficiency and comfort. This layout also ensures that the standard 10-inch central touch screen, located slightly lower than the digital cluster, is closer to the driver’s hand and eye line for easier and safer operation.

From Allure level, the new PEUGEOT 308 SW features fully configurable virtual i-Toggles®. Positioned alongside the central screen, they deliver both a sleeker design and enhanced ease-of-use. Each touch sensitive i-Toggle® offers a personalised shortcut key to numerous functions, including the air conditioning settings, a telephone contact, a radio station or an application launch.

The careful and distinctive interior design places all the car’s dynamic controls together on the driver’s side:

A new compact control (e-Toggle®) for impulse selection of the modes (Reverse, Neutral, Drive) and two buttons (Parking and Manual) of the eight-speed automatic gearbox

A Driving Style Selector to select different driving modes (Electric, Hybrid, Eco, Normal and Sport) depending on the powertrain

The design for the passenger has also been optimised, with the centre console opening towards them. Reflecting the compact design of the new air conditioning unit, it allows more space than ever for storage and convenience and features a dedicated slot for wireless smartphone charging (from Allure Premium). Also included are:

Two large-diameter cup holders

Two USB C sockets (charge and charge/data)

Storage space up to 34 litres

For improved smartphone connectivity, all models come standard with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto, with a new wireless connection from Allure Premium models.

The seats of the new PEUGEOT 308 SW have been designed with comfort in mind and have been awarded the coveted AGR (Aktion für Gesunder Rücken) certification thanks to their ergonomics and range of adjustment. The seats can also be fitted with 10-way electric adjustment with two memory settings as an option, as well as with a multi-point massage system and heated seats (GT Premium).

The quality of the materials used also enhances the comfort and premium feel, with evolutionary mottled fabric, technical mesh, Alcantara®, embossed leather and coloured Nappa leather (available as an option depending on trim). On GT versions there is also Adamite contrast stitching, which is used on the dashboard, door panels and centre console.

PEUGEOT i-CONNECT® AND i-CONNECT® ADVANCED

PEUGEOT’s new i-Connect® infotainment system delivers a new level of connectivity for drivers and passengers. Ergonomic and intuitive, it allows up to eight different drivers to set their own personalised profiles, while the screen mirroring function is now wireless with the smartphone charging plate (from Allure Premium) and two phones can be connected using Bluetooth at the same time.

The central 10-inch high-definition screen is fully customisable and is as easy to use and as responsive as a tablet, thanks to multi-window “widgets” and shortcuts. It’s simple to scan the different menus from left to right and from top to bottom for notifications. Alternatively, a three-finger press will make the application list appear, while returning to the main screen requires little more than touching the ‘home’ button, just like a smartphone.

At the top of the screen, a permanent banner displays outdoor temperature information, air conditioning, position in widget pages, connectivity data, notifications and time.

For optimal readability, the map for the TomTom® Connected 3D Navigation is displayed across the entire 10-inch screen, while quick and easy “remote updates” ensure drivers benefit from the fastest and most efficient routes.

The ‘OK PEUGEOT’ voice command (from Allure) further enhances ease-of-use and safety. Using speech recognition, it can be used to access many infotainment functions.

CLASS-LEADING TECHNOLOGY AND DRIVER AIDS

The new 308 SW will feature the latest safety technologies and driver aids to ensure both the safety of drivers and passengers, as well as other road users. The new 308 SW will be available with the latest semi-autonomous features*, including:

Semi-automatic lane change – The driver suggests a lane change manoeuver by setting the direction indicators. The system performs a semi-automatic lane change manoeuver if appropriate conditions are met and confirmed by the driver

Anticipated speed recommendation – the system suggests to the driver that they adapt their speed (acceleration or deceleration) according to the speed limit signs

Curve speed adaptation – at speeds of up to 112mph (where legal) the set-up optimises the car’s speed according to the severity of the bend

The new 308 SW also adds several features often found in higher vehicle segments, including:

(available as standard or optional depending on trim level)

Long-range blind spot monitoring (75 metres)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

High-definition 180° reversing camera with integrated cleaning nozzle

360 HD colour camera system with four cameras (front, rear and both sides)

Semi-automatic parking assistance

PEUGEOT Open & Go

Heating for the windscreen and steering wheel

E-call+ emergency call with passenger number information and location, including the direction of the vehicle in the lane

Indexing the rear-view door mirrors when engaging reverse gear

Of course, new 308 SW continues to offer the same comprehensive array of equipment as its predecessor, which depending on the trim level includes:

Adaptive cruise control with Stop and Go function (EAT8 automatic gearbox)

Automatic emergency braking with collision warning and pedestrian and cyclist detection

Active lane keeping assistance

Driver attention alert

Automatic high beam

Traffic sign recognition

Perimeter, volume and deadlocking alarm

Electric parking brake

GT Premium models also come standard with a premium FOCAL® Premium Hi-Fi system, which improves sound quality in the cabin through 10 speakers. The 10-speaker set-up is made up of:

Four TNF aluminium inverted dome tweeters Four woofers/mediums with Polyglass cone and 165mm TMD (Tuned Mass Damper) suspension One Polyglass centre channel One Power Flower™ triple coil ovoid subwoofer



CHOICE OF POWERFUL AND EFFICIENT POWERTRAINS

In keeping with PEUGEOT’s commitment to the ‘Power of Choice’, the new 308 SW is available with two plug-in hybrid powertrain options from launch:

HYBRID 225 e-EAT8 – a combination of an 180hp (132kW) PureTech engine and an 81kW electric motor mated to the e-EAT8 automatic gearbox. It emits as little as 26 g/km of C0₂ and up to 36 miles of 100% electric range (according to the WLTP protocol, in the process of being approved)

HYBRID 180 e-EAT8 – a combination of a 150hp (110kW) PureTech engine and an 81kW electric engine mated to the e-EAT8 gearbox, with emissions from 25g/km of C0₂ and up to 37 miles of 100% electric range (according to WLTP protocol, in the process of being approved)

With emissions as low as 26g/km CO 2 , the new 308 SW is ideal for both fleet and business users with a Benefit-in-Kind (BIK) rate of just 13%**.

Both versions are powered by a 12.4kWh lithium-ion battery, while there are two types of on-board chargers available – a standard 3.7kW charger and an optional 7.4kW fast charger. The estimated recharging time is:

1h 55m – 7.4kW Wall Box (32 A) when fitted with the optional 7.4kW on board charger and 3h 55m with the standard 3.7kW onboard charger

The new PEUGEOT 308 SW is also available with one petrol engine and one diesel engine. Complying with the latest Euro 6D regulations and currently being approved to the WLTP protocol, they emit as little as 117 g/km of CO₂. The options include:

Petrol

1.2-litre PureTech 130 S&S EAT8 eight-speed automatic.

Diesel

1.5-litre BlueHDi 130 S&S EAT8 eight-speed automatic

THE PEUGEOT ECOSYSTEM

In order to support its customers in the transition from internal combustion to electric energy, PEUGEOT is offering a range of services.

PEUGEOT EASY-CHARGE

This makes it easier for customers to access various charging solutions:

PEUGEOT’s charge point partner is Pod Point, which is fully approved under the government Homecharge and Workplace charging scheme. Customers with off street parking can receive up to £350 in grant funding towards a home charge point.

PEUGEOT also offer a free six-month charging subscription to BP Pulse with every new electric or plug in hybrid vehicle, giving buyers access to a network of public charge points in the UK

PEUGEOT EASY-CARE

Allows customers to enjoy their car with complete peace of mind:

Buyers can opt to purchase their vehicle with a single service plan to cover all essential maintenance. Owners are also given a certificate of battery capacity after each service, with the 50kWh battery under warranty for eight years/100,000 miles for 70% of its capacity.

Using the MyPEUGEOT® smartphone application or from the car’s infotainment screen, drivers are now able to:

Launch or schedule temperature pre-conditioning. When the vehicle is plugged in this feature allows the user to optimise the range by either pre-heating or cooling the interior, as well as allowing the battery to reach its optimal operating temperature more quickly.

Check, schedule, start or delay battery charging

The new PEUGEOT 308 SW will be produced in France at the Mulhouse plant and will be available to order from PEUGEOT Retailers and via PEUGEOT Buy Online later in the year, with first deliveries taking place in early 2022. Buy Online allows customers to configure and order their vehicle entirely online and makes purchasing a car online simple and convenient. Customers can configure their vehicle, obtain a part exchange valuation, personalise their finance and complete their purchase including home delivery options where available, all from the comfort of their own home.