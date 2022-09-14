PEUGEOT has updated its popular 208 with enhanced specification and a new trim structure; orders for the updated 208 are now open.

From August onwards, Active Premium+ and Allure Premium+ models replace current Active Premium and Allure Premium, with no pricing changes on either trim level relating to their enhanced specification*. GT and GT Premium models remain the same.

Entry level Active Premium+ models now come with dark tinted rear and rear side windows for an even more stylish appearance. For greater comfort and convenience, all Active Premium+ models now come fitted standard with automatic windscreen wipers and automatic air conditioning.

Allure Premium+ models receive the Aluminium Pack, which adds subtle styling updates such as an aluminium finish on the pedals and front door sills. Inside, Allure Premium+ models now feature a new 7-inch touchscreen with PEUGEOT Connected 3D Navigation. This forms part of the brand’s innovative i-Cockpit®, which also consists of a compact multi-function steering wheel and configurable 3D head-up digital instrument panel.

The PEUGOT 208 range is available with petrol, diesel or fully electric powertrains, giving customers the ‘Power of Choice’ to find the option best suited to their needs. In addition to advanced 1.2L PureTech engines and an efficient 1.5L BlueHDi diesel, customers can opt for the zero-emissions-in-use e-208, which is powered by a 50kWh battery and 100kW electric motor for up to 225 miles of range (WLTP). Supporting up to 100kW rapid charging, a 0-80% charge can be completed in just 30 minutes.

The PEUGEOT 208 and e-208 can be purchased in-store from PEUGEOT Retailers and via PEUGEOT’s Buy Online platform. Buy Online allows customers to configure, finance, and order their next vehicle entirely from the comfort of their home, as well as obtain a part-exchange valuation on their current vehicle. Via PEUGEOT’s Virtual Showroom, customers can also schedule a one-on-one live video tour of vehicles they’re interested in.