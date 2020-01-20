Phoenix looked set to punch their Semi-Final ticket with a minute left in the final period, pushing ahead of Rocks by five points but Rocks newbie Dante Thorpe managed to knock down back-to-back layups to narrow the gap to just one and Greg Pryor sinked an additional free throw to tie the game and send it into overtime.

The Nix managed to just edge the Glaswegian side 90-92 after finishing the third, fourth, and first overtime period, tied.

Cheshire Phoenix are the first confirmed Trophy Semi-Finalists after overcoming Radisson Red Glasgow Rocks in a double-overtime thriller, whilst Newcastle Eagles and London Lions managed to pick up away wins for themselves.

The two teams continued to trade leads in the first overtime period, sending them into the second period, and with just 40 seconds remaining, the game was still tied and looked to be heading into a possible triple-overtime. However, Louis Sayers threw up a three pointer with five seconds left, bouncing off the rim and right into the hands of teammate Mike Ochereobia who cleaned up by tipping in the rebound, putting the Nix ahead by just two with less than two seconds remaining.

The Rocks fans clenched their teeth as Jonny Bunyan desperately hoisted up a three pointer from way downtown before the final buzzer sounded only for it to bounce off the backboard and back into Cheshire’s hands.

The win now sets Cheshire up with a two legged Semi-Final clash with either Newcastle Eagles or B. Braun Sheffield Sharks, who play their Quarter Final on Friday, 24 January.

Speaking of Sheffield, they hosted league leaders London Lions in a game that very well could’ve also ended up in overtime, falling by just five points, 86-91.

After going into half-time trailing by just two points, the Sharks struggled coming out of the locker room for the third period, as London managed to rack up a 18 point lead. But after a much needed timeout from Atiba Lyons, the Sharks began fighting back and with less than 15 seconds remaining in the game, they found themselves trailing by just three points, before league MVP Justin Robinson sinked back-to-back free throws to give Lions their eighth Championship win.

Love Island and GB International Ovie Soko also managed to pick up his third double-double since joining the Lions, with 23 points and 11 rebounds.