PICTURES From GREGORY PORTER AND JP COOPER – SCARBOROUGH OPEN AIR THEATRE

Jul 18, 2024 #Gregory Porter, #Open Air Scarborough Theatre

Two-time Grammy Award winner Gregory Porter and UK singer songwriter JP Cooper delighted a rain-soaked Yorkshire coast on another brilliant night at TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Jazz great Gregory delighted his adoring fans with a spellbinding set which included a clutch of his most treasured hits including Hey Laura and On My Way to Harlem.

Manchester-born JP Cooper brilliantly opened the show with hits including the beautiful September Song, Perfect Strangers and Passport.

Please find a selection of pictures attached which are free for editorial use, but please credit Cuffe and Taylor.

More than 100,000 tickets have already been sold for this summer’s TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2024.

Next up is pop great Rick Astley and indie heroes Lightning Seeds on Friday (July 5).

