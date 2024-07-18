  • Thu. Jul 18th, 2024

PICTURES – JOHNNY MARR – THE CHARLATANS – GAZ COOMBES AT SCARBOROUGH OAT

By admin

Jul 18, 2024 #Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Music legends Johnny Marr and The Charlatans gave the Yorkshire coast double the fun with an incredible co-headline show at TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes brilliantly opened proceedings before indie heroes The Charlatans took to the stage with an explosive set which included So Oh, The Only One I Know, Come Home Baby, North Country Boy, One To Another and The Only One I Know.

Halfway through the set Johnny Marr joined The Charlatans’ frontman Tim Burgess for an unforgettable rendition of their cult classic Weirdo.

Johnny and his band followed The Charlatans with a stunning set which drew on songs from his solo career and The Smiths. Classics such as Big Mouth Strikes Again, Easy Money, Panic, This Charming Man and How Soon Is Now delighted the crowd.

Please find a selection of pictures attached which are free for editorial use, but please credit Cuffe and Taylor.

 

More than 100,000 tickets have already been sold for this summer’s TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

