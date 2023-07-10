PICTURES – PULP PLAY SELL-OUT SHOW AT SCARBOROUGH OPEN AIR THEATRE

British music legends Pulp delighted a sell-out crowd at Scarborough Open Air Theatre as they brought their This Is What We Do For An Encore tour to the Yorkshire coast.

Dramatically arriving on stage, raised against the silhouette of a giant moon, frontman Jarvis Cocker and the Sheffield pop icons delivered an incredible set of classic hits.

Beginning with I Spy, Disco 2000 and Mis-Shapes, the Brit Pop superstars had 8,000 people on their feet from the start.

Jarvis told the crowd: “This is the first time we’ve ever played here – this is history in the making!”

This Is Hardcore then led into the timeless indie anthems Do You Remember The First Time and Babies before Like A Friend, Underwear and supreme show closer Common People.

Pulp were supported on the night by Oracle Sisters.

Please find attached a selection of pictures from the show which are free for editorial use, but please credit Cuffe and Taylor.

This summer’s series of headline concerts continues on July 14 with Dermot Kennedy and N-Dubz on July 20. Full line up below: SCARBOROUGH OPEN AIR THEATRE 2023 JUNE 14-18 MAMMA MIA!

JUNE 22 BLONDIE

JUNE 24 RAG’N’BONE MAN

JUNE 25 STING

JULY 1 PAUL HEATON + THE LIGHTNING SEEDS JULY 5 HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES

JULY 6 THE CULT

JULY 7 TOM GRENNAN

JULY 9 PULP

JULY 14 DERMOT KENNEDY

JULY 20 N-DUBZ

AUG 19 PETE TONG IBIZA CLASSICS

AUG 23 OLLY MURS

Please follow and like us: