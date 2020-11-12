Time travel into deep space with the officially licensed NASA jigsaw. The awe-inspiring puzzles uses amazing and inspiring imagery from the Hubble Space Telescope to help you piece together the ultimate jigsaw. With 3 to collect you can choose from stunning images from yellow, blue or pink. With 1000 pieces it’s a challenge but not as complex as space.

The Hubble Telescope was launched in 1990 and through its explorations of dark matter to its quest to determine the age of the universe, Hubble has helped answer some of the most compelling astronomical questions of our time, and revealed enigmas that we never knew existed. Throughout history, humanity’s eyes on the universe have never seen with more clarity or focus; find out how Hubble has opened the window to the grandeur and mystery of space.

Celebrate the Hubble Telescope with the 1000 piece NASA Jigsaw which costs £14.99 from Thumbsup.com available in three colours.