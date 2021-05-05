Plans to construct a new multi-million pound office scheme for North East companies to launch, scale-up or take advantage of global trade and export links have been submitted to Newcastle City Council by Tynexe Commercial Ltd, developers of AirView Park.

The application, which will become phase two of AirView Park next to Newcastle International Airport, proposes a new, 18,000 sq ft office development consisting of two buildings. The first will be a 10,200 sq ft shared workspace facility providing a ‘centre of excellence’ with international trade links and exporting expertise for SMEs.

Tynexe Commercial Ltd has agreed terms with operator, International Space Station (ISS) Holdings Limited, for the building, with a scheme currently being designed to meet the company’s vision to enable, enhance and drive the region’s growth. It will accommodate up to 190 desks, offer leased offices of varying size and provide conference suites, hot desking, global trade business services as well as digitally-advanced facilities.

The second building will be a smaller, speculative 7,000 sq ft office scheme available for multiple shared occupancy or potentially, for one company as a strategic regional office or HQ base.

Construction could start imminently if planning permission is granted by the Council with a programme of works anticipated to be complete by Spring 2022. Construction on the second building would commence thereafter or alternatively alongside depending upon any single occupier’s requirements.

Mike Clark, Director of Tynexe Commercial Ltd, commented, “Our plans for phase two will offer SMEs seeking to maximise trade between the UK and the rest of the world unrivalled connectivity to global trade links and a very strategic North East base from which to operate. We’re very much driving the site forward with positivity and optimism, working closely with the International Space Station having submitted the planning application. We’re delivering a scheme which the market demands.

“The last year has been challenging for many companies however, we have seen continued enquiries from businesses across various sectors planning ahead and looking for a strategic site regionally. This has been for both growth and expansion purposes as well as downsizing to accommodate hybrid working. We’ve already attracted Bellway plc which built its new national head office at AirView Park last year, so phase two could enable us to support local innovative and emerging SMEs creating jobs and further growth, as well as potentially attracting more national names to the City and the North East.”

AirView Park, located at Woolsington only minutes from Newcastle International Airport, is currently one of the region’s most active commercial property developments. Specification for the first 10,200 sq ft building, if granted, includes modern reception and communal areas, ‘break-out’ social spaces, parking for multiple vehicles, EV charging points, cycling facilities and sensitive landscaping at the 175,000 sq ft site.

Mark Hunt, Chief Financial Officer of Newcastle International Airport, said, “We are delighted with the proposed scheme to construct a new multi-million pound ‘centre of excellence’ on the AirView Park site. It has been a difficult 12 months for businesses across the region, however there is now a feeling of light at the end of the tunnel.

“AirView Park not only offers an attractive office environment for businesses and their workforce, but as international travel also recovers, organisations will be able to easily access markets across the globe thanks to the Airport’s wide portfolio of airlines and destinations.”​

AirView Park offers unrivalled connectivity for national and international business travel. For more details, please contact Angus White at Naylors Gavin Black on t: 0191 211 1551, e: angus@naylorsgavinblack.co.uk or go to www.airviewpark.co.uk.