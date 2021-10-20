Plans for a new £8 million affordable housing development in a County Durham town have been submitted for approval.

The move will see proposals for 59 new two, three and four bedroomed homes and bungalows in Peterlee considered by Durham County Council planning department in the coming weeks.

If the plans get the green light in November, the development by United Living Group at Stephenson Road in Peterlee could create dozens of local construction jobs as well as those in the local supply chain.

The move is also seen as a much-needed boost for regional housing stock, including the availability of more affordable properties, and would plug a gap in the local market for more energy efficient homes of a size that meets the newly adopted Nationally Described Space Standards.

The development could also herald a spending boom on local leisure facilities and services worth tens of thousands of pounds per year as people start to move into their new homes.

Designed by Newcastle-based architecture practice Ergo Projects, onsite work is expected to start in 2022 with the first release of the new homes due to be completed by Christmas 2022.

Adrian Reay, managing director, said: “Our plans will see a development that will meet the needs of the local community and deliver high quality new homes for the area with good access to local services. As well as a good variety of house types, the wider proposals for the site are equally impressive and we will be excited to see the finished product.”

“As architectural technologists, we want to work on rewarding projects and for clients with ambition and quality solutions. With our designs, we have also focused on aspects around green credentials and ensuring the homes are as energy efficient as possible.”

He added that on the back of a resilient growth despite the pandemic and a expanding portfolio of national clients, Ergo goes from strength-to-strength: “The opportunity to work for one of the UK’s most go ahead social housing developers is an exciting one that we welcome as a creatively-driven design office.”