Stem & Glory, a Cambridge and London plant-based restaurant chain, has been celebrated as a Hero of Net Zero at a COP26 awards ceremony

The small business is celebrated for its original and creative actions taken to cut its own greenhouse gas emissions

The company urges other businesses to commit to net zero at UK Climate Hub

Restaurant business Stem & Glory reached the finals of the Heroes of Net Zero competition hosted by Intuit at the COP26 international climate change summit in Glasgow.

More than 160 businesses entered the competition, making a commitment at the UK Business Climate Hub to achieve net zero by 2050, in line with the government’s own climate commitment.

The plant-based chain, based in the City of London and Cambridge, was shortlisted in the small business category for demonstrating a range of measures taken on their journey to net zero, including sourcing local ingredients, refurbishing restaurants with recycled and reclaimed materials and working with partners to offset their menu emissions.

Louise Palmer-Masterton, CEO and Founder of Stem & Glory, said:

“Since we started on our net zero mission, we have become extremely motivated for our own journey to serve as an example to help other businesses start and progress their own net zero journeys. We are both humbled and delighted to be acknowledged as a Hero of Net Zero, and this will hopefully give even more strength to our own mission as well as positively impacting other businesses.”

Stem & Glory won over the competition judges for its innovative and green mindset about how they source, use, and cook ingredients. Judges also liked the business’ ambition to share their green learnings with restaurants everywhere.

The chain provides delicious and contemporary plant-based cuisine in two locations, with a third restaurant opening in London in the near future. The business has also created a ready meal range which will soon be seen on supermarket shelves.

The Heroes of Net Zero competition is part of the government’s Together for Our Planet campaign, run by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. The competition was supported by BT, SSE and NatWest Group.

The panel of expert judges including the government’s Net Zero Business Champion Andrew Griffith presented the Heroes of Net Zero finalists with awards to celebrate their green achievements at COP26 in Glasgow at the Scottish Event Campus.

ABOUT STEM & GLORY

Louise Palmer-Masterton is founder of multiple award-winning restaurants Stem & Glory; hip and trendy but accessible plant-based restaurants, serving delicious gourmet vegan food from locally sourced ingredients. Stem & Glory also offers click-and-collect and local delivery in London and Cambridge. In addition, Stem & Glory offers a range of ready meals, finish at home pizzas, and recipe kits available for delivery across the UK. www.stemandglory.uk

The Together for Our Planet Campaign

The government launched the Together for Our Planet campaign in June to encourage small businesses to go green, as well as a new UK Business Climate Hub, where businesses can get advice and support and make a commitment to become net zero. Reaching net-zero means the amount of greenhouse gases your business produces is no more than the amount taken away, eliminating all negative impact on the planet. This is part of the government’s plans to build a greener Britain by cutting greenhouse gas emissions, paving the way for the global Race to Net Zero.

All businesses can start making small changes now to their carbon footprint, to help meet the UK’s target of becoming net zero by 2050. Find out how to green your business at the UK Business Climate Hub website and pledge to net zero targets.

BT

BT, a leading telecommunications company, has led on climate action for almost 30 years and has pledged to become a net zero carbon emissions business by 2030 for its own operational emissions and 2040 for its supply chain and customer emissions. It set a carbon reduction target in 1992 and, in 2008 set a first science-based target. BT achieved that four years early in 2016, reducing the carbon emissions intensity of their business by 80%. In 2017, it launched a new science-based target, aligned to a 1.5 degree pathway – to reduce the carbon emissions intensity of their business by 87% by FY31.

NatWest

NatWest Group is a leading banking and financial services group in the UK and Ireland. Operating through a number of well-known banking brands, it has a presence on the high street through customer facing brands – NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland and Ulster Bank. It’s private banking customers know the Group through their relationships with Coutts, Adam & Company, Child & Co and Drummonds. And NatWest Markets help corporate and institutional clients manage their financial risks and achieve their short and long-term financial goals.

SSE Energy Solutions

SSE Energy Solutions provide gas and electricity for businesses of all sizes across the UK, currently supplying around 500,000 metering points. It offers a wide range of fixed-price and flexible energy plans, and all fixed contracts include 100% renewable electricity as standard.

Part of SSE plc, the UK and Ireland’s largest renewable electricity generator, SSE Energy Solutions is different as all its renewable electricity is sourced from SSE’s own UK wind and hydro assets.

SSE plans to treble its renewable electricity output to 30TWh by 2030 – enough to supply almost one-third of all current UK industry.

Intuit

Intuit is a global technology platform that helps their customers and communities overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving approximately 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Credit Karma, they believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. Please visit the Intuit website and Twitter for the latest information about their products and services.